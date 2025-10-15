Corgipalooza in Middletown this weekend will host hundreds of dogs and their owners

A ticket is required for every person and dog. Participating dogs must be fully vaccinated and supervised at all times.

Event highlights include:

Trick-or-treating for dogs and children

Costume parade for dogs and their humans (trophies and prizes)

Photo opportunities

Vendors

Mobile grooming

Raffle baskets

Cincy Corgis merchandise

Guests can bring toy donations for Toys for Tots. Dog toy donations will be accepted, and they will be donated to local shelters.

Founded by Nikki Tran Duff, the group organizes events like Corgipalooza, meet-ups at local parks and host meetups at parks and its members regularly share about their Corgi’s on social media. The first meet-up took place in 2020, and this is the fourth year for Corgipalooza.

For more information, join the Cincy Corgis Facebook page, or follow @cincycorgis on Instagram. The Corgipalooza Facebook Event page for event details, a schedule, vendor information and more.

This year, the event will be at Horsepower Farm, a 26-acre private estate in Middletown. The property offers off-leash play areas, ponds, indoor barns and free parking. Proceeds from the event will benefit future Cincy Corgis event and other community causes.

SCHEDULE

11 a.m. – Registration opens

12:45 p.m. – Group photo

1 p.m. – Parade

1:30 p.m. – Costume contest

2:30 p.m. – Raffle drawings

4 p.m. – Event concludes