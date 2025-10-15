Corgipalooza in Middletown this weekend will host hundreds of dogs and their owners

Corgi lovers will gather in Middletown this weekend for Corgipalooza, a family friendly, dog-friendly, one-day festival.
Hosted by Cincy Corgis and sponsored by Pembroke Plumbing, LLC, the event is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 18 at Horsepower Farm in Middletown. Tickets are $10 for guests ages ten and over in advance, $12 at the door. Dogs and children younger than 10 are free, but a ticket is required. To obtain tickets, go to ticketleap.events/tickets/cincycorgis/2025-corgipalooza.
A ticket is required for every person and dog. Participating dogs must be fully vaccinated and supervised at all times.
Event highlights include:
- Trick-or-treating for dogs and children
- Costume parade for dogs and their humans (trophies and prizes)
- Photo opportunities
- Vendors
- Mobile grooming
- Raffle baskets
- Cincy Corgis merchandise
Guests can bring toy donations for Toys for Tots. Dog toy donations will be accepted, and they will be donated to local shelters.
Founded by Nikki Tran Duff, the group organizes events like Corgipalooza, meet-ups at local parks and host meetups at parks and its members regularly share about their Corgi’s on social media. The first meet-up took place in 2020, and this is the fourth year for Corgipalooza.
For more information, join the Cincy Corgis Facebook page, or follow @cincycorgis on Instagram. The Corgipalooza Facebook Event page for event details, a schedule, vendor information and more.
This year, the event will be at Horsepower Farm, a 26-acre private estate in Middletown. The property offers off-leash play areas, ponds, indoor barns and free parking. Proceeds from the event will benefit future Cincy Corgis event and other community causes.
SCHEDULE
11 a.m. – Registration opens
12:45 p.m. – Group photo
1 p.m. – Parade
1:30 p.m. – Costume contest
2:30 p.m. – Raffle drawings
4 p.m. – Event concludes
About the Author