Corner Cupboard needs variety of items

“There is a sense of camaraderie among our volunteers, everyone seems to enjoy working there,” says Beth Cloyd, whose mother was one of the organization’s charter members and who now serves as vice president of the board. “Even when we were closed for COVID or bad weather, our volunteers came in to do what was needed. They truly enjoy our customers and each other.”

Cloyd says there is a huge need in the community for financial and emotional support. “Folks are very grateful for all of it,” she says. “Our cashier Lucy, who sees and interacts with customers, says that they are very sweet and patient. She says there are some customers who may not be well-off but insist on donating their change. There are others who bring us ethnic treats, very yummy. They seem to be protective of ‘’their’' little store.”

Says Cloyd: " We think we are making a difference, in giving to the community, but in many ways our customers are giving back to us in so many ways.”

Here’s what they can use

Silverware

Electric cooking items

Jewelry

Antiques and collectibles

Wood furniture

Clothing for all ages men, women, children and babies

Flat screen TVs

Pots, pans

Better quality carpets

Hand and electric tools

Toys

A sewing machine

Combined Shape Caption The Corner Cupboard Thrift Shop supports a number of local organizations. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption The Corner Cupboard Thrift Shop supports a number of local organizations. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

The Corner Cupboard Thrift Shop is located at 504 Xenia Ave. Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Volunteers are happy to pick up your donations, call 937-252-5491.

Incidentally, the shop receives lots of unused greeting cards and is happy to donate some of them to nonprofits who could make use of them.

Other ways to help

If you have a few hours to spare every week or month Corner Cupboard is always in need of more volunteers.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.

Combined Shape Caption The Corner Cupboard Thrift Shop supports a number of local organizations. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption The Corner Cupboard Thrift Shop supports a number of local organizations. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed