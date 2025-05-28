Country artist Maggie Baugh to play free show in Miamisburg on world tour

As a rising star with a reputation for captivating audiences in dive bars and prestigious venues, Baugh’s tour is taking her abilities across the globe. Her previous performances have included appearances at the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as TV spots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” “Today,” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

With her attention-catching debut album, “Dear Me,” Maggie is taking fans on a new adventure with her forthcoming self-produced sophomore album, “Entertainers Heart,” which blends raw rock elements with her signature style of intimate yet stadium-inspired country.

The “Entertainers Heart” world tour marks a defining moment in Maggie’s career. She’s ready to prove she’s more than just an artist — she’s a true entertainer.

In tandem with the tour and in anticipation of her upcoming album, Baugh released the single, “Headstone,” on March 21. This release is a notable evolution from her previous music, offering a rock and distortion-infused sound. The song reached the #1 spot on Amazon’s Movers and Shakers chart. “Headstone” delves into the profound contemplation of legacy, inspired by Baugh’s reflection on boiling down a lifetime’s worth of experiences into an epigraph.

“At the end of someone’s life, I never understood how you could wrap up all their years and memories into a few words on a headstone,” Baugh said. “I decided to write my perspective, if it all ended tomorrow, what would I want someone to write on mine.”

And though her journey is just getting started, her sentiments are those of one who’s been on the road for years.

Originally from Boca Raton, Florida, Baugh’s journey began at 13 years old when she performed alongside Charlie Daniels, an experience that launched her into touring South Florida. As a versatile talent, spanning genres from classical to country, she has mastery of multiple instruments, including violin, guitar, and mandolin. Her social media prowess is also notable, particularly with her viral TikTok series “Finish the Lick” — where Baugh is asked to finish the riff of famous songs with whatever instrument is nearby — which has earned her over 40 million views.

In 2023, Baugh released her debut album that quickly gained traction, landing on top playlists on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon Music. The album hit over 500K streams on its first day, landing at #19 on the iTunes US Country Album Chart and #9 on the iTunes Australian Country Album Chart.

Her latest release, “Oklahoma on Saturdays,” touches on the passing of a loved one who loved football, who ostensibly taught Maggie the love of the game, too. With the middle 8 offering the lines “I wish life was more like a football game sometimes / ‘Cause, oh, what’d I give for us to go into overtime” comments on the grief that’s weighing on her. While the love of the game isn’t universal, sports fans, the grappling with loss is. Her songwriting heals her and us, simultaneously.

Baugh’s live performances have also solidified her presence in the country music scene, catching the attention of country star Keith Urban, who recently invited her to join his tour as a utility player.

Maggie Baugh has passed through town before, playing last year at Eichelberger Amphitheater in Huber Heights. Now, she’s coming back — this time on a world tour, with a bold new sound and a message reflecting on the legacy she’s currently building as a true entertainer.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music and art scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: Maggie Baugh

When: 7 p.m., May 31

Where: Good Time Charlies, 61 S. Main St. #2830, Miamisburg

Cost: Free