Daily Dose Caffè in Dayton to ‘feel like a second home for the community’

“My vision for Daily Dose Caffè has always been to create a welcoming space that feels like a second home for the community,” said Tafolla. “I believe in the power of a great cup of coffee and the connections it fosters.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Customers can expect morning baked goods such as croissants, cinnamon rolls, scones, muffins and cookies, in addition to coffee.

The business will also have grab-and-go options such as salads, sandwiches, desserts and drinks.

Tafolla, who is originally from Mexico, graduated from California’s Le Cordon Bleu, Baking & Patisserie in 2015. This is where she learned the techniques of baking, but her passion came from watching her grandmother bake and cook without measuring ingredients.

The first time she came to the United States was in 2001 for vacation. She returned to Mexico, but came back to United States and realized just how much she liked it.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Around 2017, Tafolla moved from California to Ohio.

Yellow Springs Baking Company originally opened in December 2021 for online orders and pick-ups at 305 N. Walnut St. next to Yellow Springs Brewing. That space features a kitchen with no seating area or display cases.

From March 2023 to May 2024, Yellow Springs Baking Company operated a spot at 2nd Street Market in Dayton.

A few months later, Tafolla and Rob Houk opened Yellow Springs Bakery & Cafe at 108 Dayton St. in Yellow Springs.

Yellow Springs Bakery & Cafe will remain open with a focus on baked goods.

Daily Dose Caffè will focus on coffee with baked goods to complement the experience.

“I grew up in an environment that always welcome(d) guests in our house for a good conversation or new connection,” Tafolla said.

She grew up in Morelia, the capital of Michoacán, where drinking coffee and having a conversation with friends is a popular activity to do.

From sharing good and bad experiences to gaining friendship and love, these conversations give “a little dose of everything.”

“My main mission is to give a space to recharge energy, relax for a bit, connect and feel like you are at home,” Tafolla said.

MORE DETAILS

Daily Dose Caffè plans to be open 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday to start. Hours may change depending on demand.

Yellow Springs Baking Company will soon be hiring for someone to help with prep and baking.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com