3 new restaurants to open inside W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

This news comes after the former space of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food has sat empty since the end of June.

Two of the original food hall vendors, The Lumpia Queen and Taco Street Co., left recently for new opportunities.

The new food hall vendors have signed three year leases, Wafer said.

“We’re trying to bring them in and set them up for something else. If they choose to renew, then we’ll go from there,” Wafer said.

W. Social Tap & Table is planning to close for two days at the end of November to prepare for a grand reopening on Dec. 1. More details to come.

“We want to bring family back into W. Social and that’s the plan,” Wafer said.

Here’s a look at the three new restaurants:

📍Urban Cheesesteak Co.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Shafton Greene, the owner of SOCA, is opening a new restaurant with his son, Shafton “Wesley” Greene Jr., inside W. Social Tap & Table.

Urban Cheesesteak Co. will open in the former space of Mz. Jade’s Soul Food.

Customers can expect traditional Philly cheesesteaks served with provolone cheese or Cheese Whiz, as well as other options such as chicken, plant-based beef, oxtail, turkey burnt ends or Korean BBQ.

For those staying away from carbs, the restaurant will have cheesesteak protein bowls featuring a saffron lemon, cilantro rice or cheesesteak wraps. Sides will include fries or chips.

The restaurant is teaming up with Sweetie’s Treats, a bakery owned by Shafton Greene’s 15-year-old daughter, Adrianne Greene, for desserts.

This is not the first time Shafton Greene has sold cheesesteaks. He added steak, salmon, jerk chicken and plant-based beef cheesesteaks to SOCA’s menu after many customer requests.

📍Ella Mae’s Chicken & Chop Soul Food Kitchen

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Formerly known as Ella Mae’s Broaster Hut, Ella Mae’s Chicken & Chop Soul Food Kitchen is moving to Dayton’s W. Social Tap & Table.

The restaurant was previously located in Trotwood at 5519 Salem Ave., next to the Honey Baked Ham Company.

“Trotwood was very good to us,” said Leiland Woods, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Melanie. “We were very well pleased with how Trotwood came out and supported us. They really did, but it wasn’t enough.”

Ella Mae’s will open in the former space of The Lumpia Queen offering the same menu they did in Trotwood.

Favorites include the broasted chicken, fish and pork chops with sides of macaroni and cheese, collard greens and potato wedges. Everything is cooked with turkey.

Wine Down Wednesdays at W. Social Tap & Table will be sponsored by Ella Mae’s. The restaurant will have crab leg boils and specials on wings.

📍Kuro Hibachi

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Columbus native Kris Henderson is opening a new hibachi concept inside W. Social Tap & Table in Dayton’s Wright Dunbar District.

Kuro Hibachi will open in the former space of Taco Street Co.

Customers can expect an assortment of rotating appetizers such as dumplings, spring rolls and chicken katsu curry.

The restaurant will serve build-your-own hibachi featuring a variety of proteins and vegetables to choose from. Proteins are expected to include chicken, steak, shrimp and scallops.

“There’s some other ones I want to venture off into, but I’m kind of waiting to see how experimental I can get,” Henderson said. “I like to push the boundaries.”

Kuro Hibachi will also have ramen bowls and bubble teas.

Urban Cheesesteak Co., Ella Mae’s Chicken & Chop Soul Food Kitchen and Kuro Hibachi join SOCA and PREGAME as food vendors at W. Social Tap & Table, 1100 W. Third St. The food hall also has a bar.

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com