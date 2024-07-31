David Shaw: Big River Get Down ‘has been one of the greatest joys of my life’

The Big River Get Down takes place Friday and Saturday with the sold-out solo show by Shaw on Friday at the Fitton Center for Creative Arts in Hamilton, and the full day music festival event on Saturday.

Artists set to perform Saturday include Harbour at 3:30 p.m. and J & The Causeways at 4:45 p.m. The concert will continue with The Heavy Heavy at 6 p.m. and Nolan Taylor at 7:30 p.m. The Revivalists will headline at 9 p.m.

“We are going to run the gamut like we always do. Last year, there was a lot of new stuff, so it might not be as much new stuff. We might be digging in the trick bag a little bit. We might pull out a cover or two. I don’t really write the set until the day of, so I’m not exactly sure what’s going to be happening, but it’s going to be good I promise,” Shaw said.

In 2015, Shaw worked with city officials to establish David Shaw’s Big River Get Down as an annual event to help give back to his hometown of Hamilton. Proceeds from the event have been donated to Hamilton’s Fourth of July fireworks and RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Shaw graduated from Hamilton High School in 2001 and he makes BRGD and returning to Hamilton a priority each year. He currently resides in New Orleans.

“I love coming back, seeing the smiles, and seeing all my college friends, and seeing all my junior high and high school friends, and my elementary school teachers. The love has grown exponentially over the years and that continues. When that happens, you have to do everything you can to hold onto it and nurture it. We realize we have something special here in the city … It takes a lot of love, and we’re giving a lot of love, It’s really been incredible to see,” Shaw said.

More details

Tickets for general admission on Saturday are $55 when purchased online and $60 at the gate the day of the event. To purchase tickets, go to www.bigrivergetdown.com.