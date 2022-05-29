Daybreak serves teens, homeless youth; needs housewares, personal care items

Here’s what they need:

Unbreakable drinkware

Unbreakable dinnerware

Kitchen utensils

Pots and pans

Laundry baskets

Blow-up mattresses

Bathroom mats

Bath towels

Bath washcloths

Natural haircare products

Travel size toiletries (shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothpaste, lotion)

Drawstring bags

Items should be new and in original packaging and can be dropped off at 605 South Patterson Blvd, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you have questions about donations or would like to schedule a drop-off time, contact RebaJane Stromberg at 937-395-4600, ext. 131 or StrombergR@DaybreakDayton.org.

Daybreak also has a wish list on Amazon.com that is updated as needs change. When you purchase an item using AmazonSmile, Daybreak will receive a portion of the purchase amount as a charitable donation.

If you or someone you know needs help, the 24/7 hotline is 937-461-1000. In addition to the 24/7 emergency shelter, a drop-in center is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. where youth living on the streets can come to take a shower, eat a hot meal, get started on housing, and talk with supportive staff. Other services offered are mental health, employment and education, and LGBTQ+ support.

For more information: daybreakdayton.org

Here’s an easy way to contribute items to Daybreak, Crayons to Classrooms, SICSA,

The Jewish Cultural Festival, a free event slated for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday June 12 at Temple Israel on Riverside Drive, will be collecting items for three local non-profits, including Daybreak.

Stop by to drop off these items:

For Daybreak: travel size toiletries, ethnic hair products and T-shirts/sweatpants/shorts in sizes 3XL plus.

For Crayons to Classrooms: School supplies including 24-pack crayons, one-subject notebooks, pencils and colored lentils and glue sticks.

For SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center: Canned dog and puppy food – any variety; Kitten Milk Replacement; Pet Ag Esbilac Powder (Puppy Milk Replacement); Snuggle Safe Heating Pads; Universal Adjustable Dog Seat Belts; Feliway Plugins and Refills; Catnip; Wobble Kongs; Litter Boxes of all sizes and Forever & Postcard Stamps.

A “mitzvah” in Hebrew is a good deed so look for the sign at the Festival that says “Mitzvah Alley.” The event also features music, Jewish education, vendors and food trucks from Meadowlark, Grist, Bootleg Bagels and Graeters.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.