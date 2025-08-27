Dayton-area shows to see in September: ‘The Play That Goes Wrong,’ ‘A Raisin in the Sun,’ ‘The Addams Family’ and more

Photographer Cory Richards: The Color Of Everything

Sept. 7, Dayton Live

Cory Richards is a climbing legend, mental health advocate and “National Geographic” photographer who has captured the most remote corners of the globe. In addition to discussing his adventures, Richards will open up about past trauma and particularly reexamining the cost of fame and addiction.

How to go: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Tickets are $29-$53. 937-228-3603 or daytonlive.org.

COMEDY

Tom Segura: Come Together

Sept. 5, Dayton Live

Actor/comedian/writer Tom Segura is best known for his Netflix specials “Ball Hog” (2020), “Disgraceful” (2018), “Mostly Stories” (2016) and “Completely Normal” (2014). His fifth Netflix special “Sledgehammer,” released July 4, 2023, debuted at No. 1 on the streamer. Segura can currently be seen starring in the Netflix dark comedy series, “Bad Thoughts,” which he also wrote and produced.

How to go: 7 p.m. Friday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Tickets are $59-$218. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Mark Normand: Ya Don’t Say Tour

Sept. 6, Dayton Live

Up-and-coming comic Mark Normand has had comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central. He’s also made seven appearances on “Conan,” four appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” and has also appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” He’s also a frequent guest on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” and hosts his own podcasts “Tuesdays with Stories” and “We Might Be Drunk.”

How to go: 7 p.m. Saturday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Tickets are $42-$71. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

CONCERTS

Gem City R&B Kickback 4

Sept. 6, Dayton Live

Grammy nominees Musiq Soulchild, Lyfe Jennings and Case will perform an evening of R&B along with Dayton’s own Ebony Burks.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Tickets are $97-$175. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour

Sept. 25, Dayton Live

This live orchestral performance brings the series’ soundtrack to life on stage. Journey through all three seasons of the animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen with new elements and artistic surprises crafted for this special anniversary edition that offers fresh perspectives on the show’s legacy.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Tickets are $41-$76. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

John Williams & Friends

Sept. 27, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance

Celebrate legendary film composer John Williams with an evening of his timeless compositions from films such as “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Schindler’s List,” “Superman,” “Jaws” and “Star Wars.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St. Tickets are $33-$132. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonperformingarts.org.

FAITH

Girls Gone Bible Live Tour

Sept. 21, Dayton Live

“Girls Gone Bible” is a Christian podcast with over 20 million listens that is redefining faith-based conversations for a new generation. Co-hosted by Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma, the show offers “unfiltered, heartfelt discussions on faith, relationships, personal struggles, and spiritual growth.”

How to go: 7 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St. Tickets are $41-$100. 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

THEATER

Dad’s Place

Sept. 3-14, Human Race Theatre Company

This world premiere comedy by Dayton native Jake Lockwood “dives into the complex relationships between fathers and sons, the menace of imposter syndrome, and wraps them into love letter to the artistic process.”

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Loft Theatre, 126 N. Main St. Tickets are $10-$53. 937-228-3630 or visit humanracetheatre.org.

The Addams Family

Sept. 5-21, Dayton Playhouse

Andrew Lippa, Marshall Brickman and Rick Elise’s musical comedy finds the titular clan coping with the unexpected news of Wednesday’s engagement to Lucas Beineke. Tuneful songs include “When You’re an Addams,” “One Normal Night” and “Crazier Than You.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at the Dayton Playhouse, 1301 E. Siebenthaler Ave. Tickets are $18-$20. 937-424-8477 or visit daytonplayhouse.com.

A Raisin in the Sun

Through Sept. 7, Dayton Theatre Guild

The transformative power of theater is happening at the Dayton Theatre Guild. An outstanding, tear-jerking production of Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic drama “A Raisin in the Sun,” a story of Black fortitude and the pursuit of the American Dream in 1950s Chicago, has been inhabited by not merely a cast but a family.

Under the excellent direction of Robert-Wayne Waldron, Hansberry’s beautifully written characters arise with relatable relevancy. The humor, love, rage, anguish and resilience within the Younger household — debating the topic of ownership — is wholeheartedly captured by the terrifically authentic quintet of Shaun Diggs (Walter Lee), Gail Andrews Turner (Lena), Cormari Pullings (Ruth), Amirah Musa (Beneatha) and Dominic Brothers (Travis). Solid featured portrayals are offered by William Boatwright Jr. (Joseph Asagai), Jarrod Davis Jr. (George Murchison), Rick Flynn (Karl Lindner) and Andre Tomlinson (Bobo).

Do not miss one of the best productions of 2025. And don’t forget your tissues.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays, 5 p.m. Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Dayton Theatre Guild, 430 Wayne Ave. Tickets are $19-$26. 937-278-5993 or visit daytontheatreguild.org.

Parade

Through Sept. 7, Beavercreek Community Theatre

Composer Jason Robert Brown and librettist Alfred Uhry’s Tony Award-winning musical drama is not well known and rarely staged but it’s an important work nonetheless based on a true story.

In 1913, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jewish man in Georgia, was falsely accused of murdering Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old girl who worked in his factory. As the target of hateful othering, Leo’s journey is deepened by the depth of Brown’s splendid score which includes “The Old Red Hills of Home,” “How Can I Call This Home?,” “It Don’t Make Sense,” “You Don’t Know This Man” and “All the Wasted Time.”

Director Lynn Vanderpool’s admirable cast notably features Michael Petersen (a perfectly standoffish Leo Frank), Sephyrah Martin (Lucille Frank), Addison Haines (a wonderfully sharp Mary Phagan), Jacob Gildenblatt (a fiery Frankie Epps), Matt Owens (a jovial Gov. John Slaton), Bethany Locklear (rendering a heartbreakingly gorgeous “My Child Will Forgive Me” as Mrs. Phagan), Naman Clark (Riley) and Nichole Smith (Angela) bringing keen perspective and pleasure to “A Rumblin’ and a Rollin,’” and Wright State University standout Noah Funderburk delivering enthusiastic “Big News” as journalist Britt Craig. Also, some cast members had difficulty hearing the offstage orchestra at the performance attended but perhaps this concern will be rectified before the production concludes Sept. 7.

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Beavercreek Community Theatre, 3868 Dayton-Xenia Road. Tickets are $18. 937-429-4737 or visit bctheatre.org.

Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead

Sept. 12-21, Springboro Community Theatre

Bert V. Royal’s modern reimagining of the Peanuts characters immortalized by Charles M. Schulz concerns high schooler Charlie Brown and friends navigating “the struggles of growing up, dealing with issues like mental health, sexuality, and personal loss.”

How to go: 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Springboro Community Theatre, 115 Wright Station Way. Tickets are $18-$20. 937-203-0927 or visit borotheatre.org.

The Play That Goes Wrong

Through Sept. 14, La Comedia Dinner Theatre

Comical chaos abounds in Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields’ clever British farce “The Play That Goes Wrong.” The title speaks for itself but the star of the show is scenic designer Gabe Davidson’s expertly crafted and stately manor that falls apart at a moment’s notice with impressive timing. Director Chris Beiser’s delightfully kooky cast — showcasing physical antics to the hilt — notably features Montana Iverson as dashing leading man Robert/Thomas Colleymore, Dylan Jackson as perturbed Chris/Inspector Carter, Frankie Breit as endearing Max/Cecil Haversham/Arthur the Gardener, and Lauren Ping (Annie) superbly transitioning from nonchalant crew member to crazed stand-in.

How to go: Thursdays-Sundays at La Comedia Dinner Theatre, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro. Tickets are $70-$79. Call 937-746-4554 or visit lacomedia.com.

A Steady Rain

Sept. 18-27, Dayton Convention Center

Gem City Groundlings presents Keith Huff’s two-person drama about Chicago cops coping with a deadly error in judgement. GCG founder Andrew Mitakides and Ryan Hester star.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sunday (Sept. 21) and Saturday (Sept. 27) at the Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. Tickets are $25. Visit facebook/gemcitygroundlings.

The Gin Game

Sept. 26-Oct. 5, Actor’s Theatre Fairborn

Charles Larkowski and Pam McGinnis star in Donald L. Coburn’s Pulitzer Prize-winning battle of wills set at a nursing home.

How to go: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays at Actor’s Theatre Fairborn, 23 E. Main St. Tickets are $20. Visit actorstheatrefairborn.org.

MORE THINGS TO DO

