Dayton Art Institute invites community to free outdoor event Sunday

Attending the Lunch on the Lawn outdoor activities is free of charge, including access to the museum’s outdoor sculpture walk. Anyone wishing to visit the museum will be charged standard admission. Anyone purchasing admission to the museum will have access to the collection galleries as well as all Focus and Special Exhibitions: “Riveting: Women Artists from the Sara M. and Michelle Vance Waddell Collection” (on view through Sept. 8), “Hand-Colored Photographs” (on view through Sept. 22), “Captivating Clay: Contemporary Japanese Ceramics from the Horvitz Collection” (on view through Sept. 29), and “The Quiet World of Edward Hopper” (on view through Sept. 8).

In addition, guests will receive sidewalk chalk to decorate the museum parking lot and a “Take and Make” art activity to be completed at home.

Food available for purchase will be provided by Kungfu BBQ and the Wild Banana. Music will be provided by the Frank Calzada & Friends band. Guests are permitted to bring their own lawn games to the event. However, no sharp objects allowed and no lawn games will be permitted in the museum.

For more information, visit daytonartinstitute.org/visit or call 937-223-4278. The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park N.