Dayton Art Institute reveals plans for 2024 Oktoberfest

“Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest has become a beloved tradition for the Dayton community,” said DAI Director and President Michael R. Roediger, in a press statement. “We are thrilled to bring everyone together for another fantastic weekend of art, friendship and celebration. Whether this is your first time attending the event, or you come year after year, you will eat up this year’s festivities.”

The longest-running Oktoberfest celebration in southwest Ohio and one of Dayton’s most popular fundraising events, the DAI Oktoberfest was established by the DAI Associate Board in 1971, with the first full public festival in 1972. Over the years, the Associate Board has raised millions of dollars for the museum through Oktoberfest. Organizers said since Oktoberfest’s inception, more than 1 million people have attended, drawing 20,000 to 30,000 guests each year.

This year’s affair is led by Oktoberfest Chairs Jennifer McCormick and Kris Rossi and Co-Chairs Shawnee and Steve Breitenstein.

“Kris and I are so excited to chair this year’s Oktoberfest,” McCormick said, in a press statement. “In addition to being a fan favorite festival in Dayton, Oktoberfest is the DAI’s largest fundraiser, which ensures the museum continues to bring spectacular art experiences to the community. We’re proud to have a hand in allowing everyone to share in such a fine institution, and we get to do that while working alongside an incredible team and having fun.”

Tickets are on sale now. New in 2024, guests may purchase a weekend pass, allowing them to attend the festival on both Saturday and Sunday for $15. Advance general admission tickets for Oktoberfest (Saturday/Sunday) are $8 adults and $5 seniors and youth (ages 7–18). Tickets purchased at the gate are $10 adults and $7 seniors and youth. Children 6 and under are free. Advance general admission tickets may be purchased online at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest or at the Dayton Art Institute during regular museum hours.

Festival highlights include:

LEDERHOSEN LUNCH

Hosted by the DAI’s Former Associate Board, this special community lunch offers the only free admission of the weekend. The main beer truck will be open, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the first Oktoberfest beer of the weekend. A selection of food is available for purchase, including bratwurst, mettwurst, schnitzel sandwiches, German salads, homemade noodles and beverages. The Lederhosen Lunch will feature live music by The Rheinlanders. During Lederhosen Lunch, guests may also buy event tickets, as well as Oktoberfest mugs and T-shirts.

PREVIEW PARTY

Presented by PNC, this exclusive, ticketed event includes complimentary draft beer, wine and soft drinks, as well as live entertainment by Mojoflo and Schnickelfritz.

Advance tickets for the Preview Party are $55 members, $75 non-members and may be purchased online at daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest, beginning Aug. 1. All tickets purchased online after 4 p.m. on September 27 or at the gate are $95. All guests must be 21 and have a valid ID to attend the Preview Party. Individuals under 21 are not permitted at Preview Party, including children and infants with adults.

OKTOBERFEST

The main Oktoberfest celebration, held Saturday and Sunday, includes a wide variety of delicious foods, more than 50 different craft and international beers, a selection of domestic and international wines, live music, family activities and 50 notable artisans. Visitors can relax in the fully covered main stage and food court areas, as well as a TV tent with four big-screen TVs for all the weekend sports action. Live music will be featured on two stages throughout the festival. The ACCO Brands FamilyFest takes place Saturday and Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m. each day, offering free art activities for families, including an art project led by Brixilated and several make-and-take projects focused on German castles.

In addition there will be special happy hour prices on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. All draft beer and wine will be $6, and bottles of wine will be available for $18. However Boozy Bodega beverages are excluded from happy hour prices.

MUSICAL PERFORMANCES

Oktoberfest will feature several music performances throughout the weekend. The Main Stage offers a wide range of rock, pop and more on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, while the Food Tent Stage provides traditional German music on Saturday and Sunday. Live music will be provided by The Bergstrasse Boys, Chasing Dreams, Dave’d and Confused, Ithika, KC & The Moonlighters, Ken Taylor & His Six Fat Sausage Polka Band, Mary’s Turbo Accordion Express, Mojoflo, Party Punch, The Rheinlanders, Schnickelfritz and Spungewurthy. For a full entertainment schedule, visit daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest.

PARKING & SHUTTLES

There will be free shuttle service, including shuttles for the Preview Party. Follow the Oktoberfest signs and park for free at the University of Dayton parking lot on River Park Drive, between Patterson Blvd. & Main St., behind the University of Dayton Marriott, and take the free shuttles directly to and from both the Preview Party and Oktoberfest.

In addition, Greater Dayton RTA will provide free shuttles from downtown Dayton to the festival during Friday’s Lederhosen Lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as Saturday from 11 a.m. to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There are no RTA shuttles during Preview Party.

“This festival is a unique Oktoberfest experience, focusing on the arts and variety in culture,” said Rossi, in a press statement. “There is something for everyone. We have a wide variety of food and drinks, diverse music that will get you dancing, unparalleled artisan goods and activities for kids. Oktoberfest is truly a celebration for all. It’s the best party in town!”

For more information, including volunteer opportunities, visit daytonartinstitute.org/oktoberfest. The Dayton Art Institute is located at 456 Belmonte Park North.