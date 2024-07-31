Local theater folks honored with Hall of Fame inductions, DayTony Awards

Neuerer is the Chair of Sinclair Community College’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance. She began her educational journey in theatre by earning an AA in Theatre Technology from Sinclair, a BA from Wilmington College, and was the first woman to earn an MFA as Technical Director in the Technical, Design & Production Program from The University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. She has served as a professional Equity stage manager for Dayton’s Human Race Theatre Company and as the resident lighting designer for Sinclair Theatre.

She also created Sinclair Theatre’s Free Expression Series: Free Theatre for Free Thought.

“My life has been theater education,” Neuerer said. “Theater remains the joy and my place for peace and healing. It allows me to step outside of these spheres. So, thank you all for this honor and for the theater that you all create.”

Root’s background in theater began with the Huber Heights Community Theater, playing Theodora in “Haunting of Hill House.” She continued at Dayton Theatre Guild with “The Diviners,” and found her passion for stage managing while working the Guild production of “Other People’s Money.” She has worked with 10 local theater companies, but has called the Guild her home since 2004. In between high school theater and community theater, she notably participated in the Society for Creative Anachronism, a medieval reenactment group, where she and four friends started a Shakespearean theatrical troupe called The Lord Chateleyn’s Men. She was also a reference librarian at MidPointe Public Library for 30 years.

Reflecting on her skillful work as a stage manager, Root shared her appreciation for the many colleagues that have supported her artistry behind the scenes.

“We say it’s a job where, if you’re doing it right, nobody has any idea what you do,” she said. “But that’s not completely true. We are valued by the people who do understand what we do. And that means more than applause.”

Shough has been an award-winning actor, director, and set, lighting and sound designer for Dayton and Cincinnati area professional and community theatres for over two decades. During that time, he has performed lead roles in over 40 musicals and plays, including Don Quixote in “Man of La Mancha,” Boyd Bendix in “A Case of Libel,” John Adams in “1776,” and King Arthur in “Spamalot.” A Jacques Brel devotee, he trained in music and theatre at the University of Michigan, and served in administrative and technical posts in professional regional theatres.

Recently diagnosed with cancer and inspired by the legacy of Lou Gehrig, Shough acknowledged the support of his wife, former ballerina, now ballet teacher and director, Barbara Pontecorvo, and his gratefulness to have had so many memorable theatrical experiences.

“Even if I had to stop today and couldn’t do anymore theater I would also consider myself at least one of the luckiest men on earth because of all that I’ve been able to do in this town and around for the last 23 years,” Shough said.

The evening also celebrated Dayton’s 2023-2024 theater season among participating theaters: Beavercreek Community Theatre Dayton Playhouse, Dayton Theatre Guild, INNOVAtheatre, Springboro Community Theatre and Troy Civic Theatre.

Five productions received the DayTony for Outstanding Production: “Bright Star” (Beavercreek Community Theatre), “Private Lives” (Beavercreek Community Theatre), “Radio Golf” (Dayton Theatre Guild), “I Hate Hamlet” (Troy Civic Theatre) and “The Flight of the Lawnchair Man” (Dayton Theatre Guild).

In addition a poignant In Memoriam tribute spotlighted the following artists: Kay Bosse, Carl Buergler, Linda Courtney, John Falkenbach, Jerry Fox, Becky Lamb, Kristie Lickliter, Gerry Pritchett, Chuck Scott, Bert Staub and Don Warrick.

For a complete list of DayTony recipients, visit facebook.com/DayTonys.