Images of Oregon District tragedy exhibiting now at Peace Museum

“When you think or read about violence that has happened across our country in the last five years, in some ways, it’s not incredibly surprising but it definitely feels different when it’s a place that’s really familiar to you or that you have been to countless times with friends,” Kelly said. “I don’t think there’s a time I walk down Fifth Street and don’t sort of subconsciously have on my mind that a (tragedy) happened and that it could happen again.”

Recognizing that time can heal, Kelly is pleased about the memorial that will be dedicated Sunday in the Oregon District to honor the nine victims of the tragedy: Megan Betts, 22; Monika Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice Warren-Curtis, 36.

“I love the idea of taking that space back, which is a really powerful sentiment,” Kelly said. “You take the place back from the violence and hatred that was expressed and fill it with something positive. That’s why there are memorials or concerts that try to take a place back and not let (what happened) be that place’s only story or the final story.”

Additional photos in the exhibit include John Legend performing a private show at Blind Bob’s for the Oregon District food and beverage servers affected by the tragedy.

In related news, the museum’s book, “Facing Violence: It’s Always Close to Home for Someone,” is available on amazon.com in cooperation with The Facing Project, based in Muncie, Indiana. Released in 2020 to coincide with the first anniversary of the tragedy, the book was written by 18 citizens directly affected by the event. Kelly and Nan Whaley, former Dayton mayor, wrote forewords for the book. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Congressman Mike Turner was on hand to meet family members and speak publicly about the anniversary and book release at an outdoor event in the museum’s garden.

“The museum tries really hard to find opportunities to talk about alternatives to violence, war and conflict,” Kelly added. “And I think the museum has been a big part of the healing in Dayton.”

How to go

What: Exhibit spotlighting images in the aftermath of the 2019 Oregon District shooting

Where: International Peace Museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton

When: Through September, the International Month of Peace

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; Tuesdays-Thursdays scheduled event and group tours only

More info: 937-227-3223 or peace.museum