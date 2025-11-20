Dayton Daily Explore: A curated guide of things for families to do, Nov. 21-23

Kick off the holiday season with the Greene Town Center Tree Lighting. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with the parade around 6:30 p.m. Watch the lighting of a 50-foot tree, enjoy a live DJ, performances from local dance teams, photos with Santa, and a live reindeer petting zoo. It’s a fun, family-friendly way to start your weekend and get everyone in the holiday spirit.

Tip: Arrive early and grab dinner and a prime spot to catch the parade and all the performances.

Saturday afternoon: The Great Turkey Trek, Centerville

Get ready for a fun, interactive adventure at The Great Turkey Trek on Saturday, Nov. 22, from 12–3 p.m. Head to Forest Field Park and follow clues along the routes to find hidden turkeys during an interactive walk or hike! Families can choose between a one-mile paved/limestone path walk or a 3.1-mile (5k) adventure hike. Everyone who completes the trek earns a fun Thanksgiving-themed prize. Travelin’ Toms Coffee Truck will be on site with items available for purchase. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unopened colorful socks for Shoes 4 the Shoeless.

Tip: Registration is requested, so sign up online ahead of time to guarantee your spot!

Saturday evening: Dinner at Old Scratch Pizza, Centerville

After your Turkey Trek adventure, enjoy a casual, family-friendly dinner at Old Scratch Pizza in Centerville. Enjoy their creative pizzas, fresh ingredients, and a welcoming vibe, it’s a great spot to refuel after a busy day of activities. Kids and adults alike will love the variety of toppings and cozy atmosphere.

Tip: Pair your pizza with one of their fresh salads, you won’t regret it!

Sunday: Christmas in Springboro

Wrap up your weekend at the 38th Christmas in Springboro. The event runs 12–5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23 and features:

76+ craft vendors

29+ food vendors

A children’s tent with Santa

Entertainment tent

Warped Wing beer tent

Plenty of family-friendly activities

Tip: Bring cash for vendors and wear comfy shoes for exploring all the festive tents.

Sunday evening: Family wind-down

End the weekend with some quiet, cozy time at home. Enjoy hot cocoa, reflect on your weekend adventures, and put on a Christmas movie to end your night.

DAYTON DAILY EXPLORE

This is a series that guides local families with things to do together throughout each weekend. If you have a suggestion to be included, email Writer Pamela Chandler at thechandlercrew3@gmail.com.