DAYTON EATS: Food festivals, events celebrate seasonal ingredients

The 10th annual Fulton Farms Sweet Corn Festival will be held in Troy featuring live music, food trucks, local craft vendors, hayrides and free admission. Located in a 100 year old barn at 2393 South State Route 202, Troy, there is a plethora of seasonal produce grown on the farm that can be purchased throughout the year — asparagus, beets, onion, pickling cucumbers, rhubarb, cabbage, corn, cauliflower, strawberries, peas and in later months, pumpkins and Christmas trees. Visit https://fultonfarms.com to learn more.

Aug. 23: West Social Tap & Table Block Party

West Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first Food Hall in the beautiful historical Wright Dunbar District had to reschedule the block party to celebrate its opening due to inclement weather. The event will benefit local non-profit Wright Dunbar Village Association with an extended beer garden and celebration among Wright Dunbar businesses. The restaurants and bar will be open and music from Flash Top Secret and headliner Distant Cousinz from Toledo will be featured. The food hall is located at 1100 West 3rd St., Dayton. Visit https://westsocialtapandtable.com to learn more.

Aug 24: Patio Pounders at Lily’s Dayton

Summertime weather calls for summertime wines. And in that spirit, Lily’s Dayton, 329 East 5th St., Dayton, has put together a Patio Pounders event in which they celebrate crushable summer wines. The kitchen will be offering specials available for purchase that pair with the 10 wines they’ll be pouring. Additional tastes will be available for purchase, and the full menu will be available alongside specials. Tickets are $15 and include four tastings and can be purchased at https://www.exploretock.com/.../patio-pounders-wed-aug-24. This event does not have a set start time, feel free to show up anytime after 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 26-28: 29th Annual Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival

Chicken and beef shawarma, kafta, falafel, hummus, spinach pies - the food at this festival is always not to be missed. This year’s festival will be at a new location, 50 Nutt Rd., Washington Twp., but organizers say guests will experience the same hospitality and enjoy the same great food. Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, you can pre-order food from the menu and pick up orders at the specified time during festival hours. Don’t miss the Za’atar and cheese flatbread at the Mountain Bread Booth. Visit www.thelebanesefestival.com to learn more.

Aug. 28: HVO Peach Festival

This festival at Hidden Valley Orchards, 5474 North State Route 48, Lebanon, is all about the fuzzy, juicy, tasty peach. Shop for local peach jam and fresh homemade peachy treats from the bakery case while sipping on a peach iced tea in the Market. Visit The Crate Room for some Peach Bourbon Punch or Peach Bellinis and order up a peach, basil, and ricotta flatbread ($12). Make a pit stop at the hot dog stand for the kids with a lemon shake-up and finish it off with a peaches and cream sundae ($6). There will be HVO bounce houses in the play yard, face painting and chalky art making fun. Visit www.hiddenvalleyorchards.com to learn more.

Aug. 28 Yellow Cab Brunch Food Truck Rally

At Yellow Cab’s monthly brunch rallies, you get to choose from tons of cuisines from around the world, all with a brunch twist on their offerings. Food trucks and vendors include: Crusin’ Cuisine, MA DUKES Street Food, The Pizza Bandit, Yummy Gyro, World Piece, De’Lish Cafe, Sprouting Dreams, Cabin Fever Confections, Vegan Meltz and Fifty5 Rivers Coldbrew. Enjoy craft beer, boozy slushies, and cocktails with your meal as well as opportunities to shop with local craft vendors. Yellow Cab is located at 700 East 4th St., Dayton. Visit www.yellowcabtavern.com to learn more.

Aug. 31: The Taste at Fraze Pavilion

The 35th annual The Taste festival presented by the Kettering Moraine Oakwood Chamber of Commerce promises to be a fun evening of good food, music, and networking. The event will be hosted in Lincoln Park Civic Commons. Enjoy samples of delicious food from a variety of local restaurants. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event, which happens from 6-9 p.m. Visit https://fraze.com/the-taste-2022 to learn more.

