Dayton fuzz-punk band All Hallowed to release new EP at Hidden Gem

But despite those self-imposed limitations, Ricky Terrell, bassist and only remaining original member of All Hallowed, says the music itself happened organically.

All Hallowed is set to self-release its third EP, aptly titled “III,” Feb. 28 at the Hidden Gem Music Club. Vinnie Caruana (of I Am The Avalanche), Life in Idle and Denny Cottle will also be performing.

Once described as “new-wave dance punk,” a retrospective label listeners placed on the band, All Hallowed now leans into more fuzz than dancing. This new batch of songs were all written with a new drummer and singer in mind—Nick Schaeff and Jenna Valyn, respectively—who both knew the score, the formula to writing an All Hallowed song.

But while the heavily-distorted and memorable bass riffs remain, Valyn’s vocals add an even sharper edge to an already edgy band.

“She came in liking the old music,” said Terrell, “but she definitely brings more rock and roll, punk vibes to the songs.”

“III” was produced by Micah Carli (formerly of Hawthorne Heights), Denny Cottle and All Hallowed. Terrell said that Carli has been the “unofficial extra member” in every band that he’s been in, having collaborated with him for the past 15 years, contributing to the bands’ unique sounds.

While All Hallowed remains a power-trio, Terrell often overdubs several bass tones in the studio, adding to the band’s darkness and depth. He’ll often record four bass tones at the same time: one dry, one cleaned up, one through a Marshall BluesBreaker and some fuzz pedals, and another through an Ampeg PF-115 Portaflex—with even more fuzz pedals to make up for the lack of guitar. From there, Carli puts the pieces together.

Sometimes Terrell will use two amps when performing with All Hallowed, and sometimes he will just turn one amp up louder. The drums often take over some of the bass parts, supplementing the empty space with thudding dynamics.

Apart from the band’s specific intentions, guest musicians have also defined All Hallowed since the beginning. Its self-titled EP features Underoath’s Aaron Gillespie on drums. “Ghost,” the single off of “III” released Jan. 31, features a vocal collaboration with Mikey Huntington of the Huntingtons.

Terrell has known Mikey since high school, performing alongside the Huntingtons in most of the bands he’s been in. But other collaborations have come from different avenues.

“For whatever reason, I’ve always really lucked out messaging random people on Instagram,” Terrell said. “It’s been cool continually having guests, and allowing other people to find our thing, who probably would have never had any way to even come across us. I’m excited to see if we are able to tap into that old school, late 90s or early 2000s Tooth & Nail market.”

The new EP also features vocals from Jeff Suffering of Ninety Pound Wuss. Vinnie Caruana was a guest vocalist on the first All Hallowed record. The band’s opening track at the upcoming Hidden Gem show will feature Caruana.

It is a track less than two and a half minutes long, with overdriven bass, drums, a female vocal and a very specific fuzzed-out, black and white punk aesthetic.

All Hallowed’s EP “III” is available on digital platforms and vinyl Feb. 28.

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: All Hallowed EP release show, with Vinnie Caruana, Life In Idle and Denny Cottle

When: 7 p.m., Feb. 28

Where: The Hidden Gem Music Club, 507 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

Cost: $15 adv. / $18 door

Tickets: the-hidden-gem-music-club.ticketleap.com/all-hallowed-at-hidden-gem-dayton