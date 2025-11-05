Dayton native directs ‘The Wiz’ national tour at Schuster Center

“In the ‘70s, ‘The Wiz’ was revolutionary,” Williams said. “When I was thinking about this revival, I wanted this to be ‘The Wiz’ for this generation and beyond. I didn’t want there to be any entry of barrier for any child to (wonder) if it felt dated. I want this piece to be timeless because it is an incredible piece of theater. I also wanted to honor every version of ‘The Wizard of Oz’ — the book, the movie — and ‘The Wiz’ — the original Broadway production and the movie — in order for anyone to find beautiful elements of it that reflect back. So, whatever your point of entry is, you could see what it is you loved but also go on an unexpected journey."

The New York-based director was particularly determined to ensure the show’s iconic Black spin on L. Frank Baum’s story, originally adapted by William F. Brown with a score by Charlie Smalls and featuring new material by Tony and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show,” “Late Night With Seth Myers”), would be just as impactful as when it premiered 50 years ago.

“When I was talking with Joseph Joubert and Allen René Louis, who did the musical arrangements, their challenge was to make it timeless,” Williams said. “We wanted to honor as many of the Black traditions in music as we could.”

She also had fruitful conversations with scenic designer Hannah Beachler, a Centerville High School and Wright State University film graduate who was the first African American to win the Academy Award for production design in 2019 for “Black Panther.” Beachler’s colorful designs for “The Wiz” are grounded in an African sensibility connected to Afrofuturism, which is the blend of Black culture, science fiction, technology, liberation and imagination through the perspective of the African diaspora.

“Hannah is an expert in the visual representation of Black culture,” Williams said. “Hannah and I looked at many pictures and visuals. We chose subtle things throughout the script to visually (enhance) Black culture and heritage, specifically our American culture and heritage, such as symbols of the Underground Railroad that are telling Dorothy the way to her journey. We represent Black culture in the dance, music, visuals and costuming as much as we can in this show.”

‘There has to be an innocence and a resilience about Dorothy’

Having portrayed Dorothy in her youth, Williams is keenly aware of the demands that come with inhabiting such a plum role, which was originated by Stephanie Mills on Broadway, immortalized by Diana Ross in the 1978 film version and is portrayed by newcomer Dana Cimone on tour.

“When you walk on stage the audience has to fight for (Dorothy) and they’re only going to fight for her if she’s fighting for herself,” Williams said. “So, there has to be an innocence and a resilience about Dorothy. She has to be smart, empathetic and have drive. I think Dana does a beautiful job of embodying all of those things within a deep curiosity that propels her through this piece of exploration that allows her to arrive at a new place in the end. It has been a pleasure working with her on this.”

The Atlanta native is making her national tour debut as Dorothy. She has enjoyed rediscovering the connections and relationships which form the character’s journey.

“Dorothy doesn’t realize that in the beginning the friends she meets are all a piece of her,” Cimone said. “Dorothy is finding herself and picking up little pieces of herself along the way so by the end, when her friends say goodbye, she knows they will always be a part of her.”

Smalls’ Tony-winning gospel/R&B score includes “Ease On Down the Road,” “He’s the Wizard,” “Be a Lion,” “No Bad News,” “Believe in Yourself” and the gorgeous signature ballad “Home.”

The principal cast includes Alan Mingo Jr. in the title role which he originated on the pre-Broadway tour and played on Broadway, D. Jerome (“MJ: The Musical”) as the Tinman, Mykal Kilgore (“The Book of Mormon” tour) as the Lion, Elijah Ahmad Lewis (“Motown: The Musical”) as the Scarecrow and in their national tour debuts, Sheherazade as Glinda and Kyla Jade as Aunt Em/Evillene. Lewis in particular was a dynamic David Ruffin in “Ain’t Too Proud” at the Schuster Center in 2023.

“The Black joy we’re creating on stage is real every night,” Cimone said. “Every laughter and giggle, every shock and surprise, is real. I want people to be teleported back to the first time they saw ‘The Wiz’ with the (curiosity) of wondering how new faces interpret it. We go in deep.”

‘Dayton taught me to love theater’

Williams, daughter of Ohio Players drummer James “Diamond” Williams, will never forget the first time she saw “The Wiz.” The production stirred possibilities that would define her intentionality as a future performer, director and author.

“‘The Wiz’ is the whole reason why I’m in theater,” she said. “My mom took me to see the tour when it was in Dayton in 1978. The show changed every molecule in my body. I saw people that looked like me on stage telling a story I knew well. I knew ‘The Wizard of Oz’ but I had never once imagined myself, in my Blackness, inside that story. My whole life I had been looking at that story through a window and for the first time I was looking at that story through a mirror. I found belonging and it changed my life.”

She’s also planning to see the tour in Dayton and anticipates sharing the experience with her family.

“Dayton taught me to love theater,” Williams said. “I’ve also been privileged to come back a couple times to direct for the Human Race Theatre Company. It means everything to me that ‘The Wiz’ is coming home.”

HOW TO GO

What: “The Wiz”

Where: Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

When: Nov. 11-16; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Cost: Tickets start at $53. Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.

FYI: Dayton Live offers the following classes and experiences through Dayton Live Creative Academy: DLCA Broadway Studio: “The Wiz” and DLCA Stage & Sip: “The Wiz”.

More info: Call 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org.