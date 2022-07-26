Dayton Summer Restaurant Week: Where to find deals on meals

When: July 24-31

Where: Various locations

Cost: Meals range in price from $20.22-$50.22

More info and complete list of restaurants: (937) 461-MVRA or https://dineoutdayton.com/restaurant-week

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

DAYTON

Amber Rose, 1400 Valley St., Dayton, (937) 228-2511

The Bar and Bistro at Top of the Market, 32 Webster St., Dayton, (937) 224-3663

Coco’s Bistro, 250 Warren St., Dayton, (937) 228-2626

Franco’s, 824 E. Fifth St., Dayton, (937) 222-0204

Jay’s Seafood Restaurant, 225 E. Sixth St., Dayton, (937) 222-2892

Jollity Dayton, 127 E. Third St., Dayton, (937) 938-9089

Wheat Penny, 515 Wayne Ave, Dayton, (937) 496-5268

KETTERING

Figlio, 424 E. Stroop Road in the Town & Country shopping center, Kettering, (937) 534-0494

CENTERVILLE

Carvers Steaks & Chops, 1535 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville, (937) 433-7099

Chappy’s Social House, 7880 Washington Village Dr, Centerville, (937) 439-9200

Loose Ends Brewing, 890 S. Main St., Centerville, (937) 723-6328

Thai Kitchen, 8971 Kingsridge Dr., Centerville, (937) 888-8424

GERMANTOWN

Florentine Restaurant, 21 W. Market St., Germantown, (937) 855-7759

WASHINGTON TWP.

The Chop House, 7727 Washington Village Drive, Washington Twp., (937) 291-1661

Thai Table, 5841 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 739-5841

Meadowlark, 5531 Far Hills Ave., Washington Twp., (937) 434-4750

MIAMISBURG

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill, 3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg, (937) 865-9355

Backwater Voodoo, 3 S. Main St., Miamisburg, (937) 949-0522

Watermark Restaurant, 20 S. First St., Miamisburg, (937) 802-0891

VANDALIA

Bunker’s Sports Bar & Grill, 893 E. National Road, Vandalia, (937) 890-8899

MIAMI COUNTY

TROY

Basil’s On Market, 18 N. Market St., Troy, (937) 524-5916

Smith’s Boathouse Restaurant, 439 N. Elm St., Troy, (937) 335-3837

TIPP CITY

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City, (937) 669-2271

GREENE COUNTY

BEAVERCREEK

Basil’s On Market, 2729 Fairfield Commons Blvd., Beavercreek, (937) 702-3160

Pasha Grill, 72 Plum St., The Greene, Beavercreek, (937) 429-9000

XENIA

Nick’s Restaurant, 1443 North Detroit Street, Xenia, (937) 372-3202

CLARK COUNTY

ENON

The Last Queen, 210 E. Main St., Enon, (937) 340-6032

