Dayton’s National Park preparing April 8 total solar eclipse watch parties

“We want people to join in to see the eclipse and experience a sense of community,” said Ryan Qualls, director of operations and public information officer for Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park. “If you’re in the downtown area and able to come to the Wright Dunbar Watch Party, we’re going to have digital telescopes so you can see the eclipse a little more close-up. We’ll also have some creative activities as well.”

He also hopes the community grows to a better understanding of the organization through excitement surrounding the eclipse.

“We want people to know the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park is here for them,” said Qualls. “We want to be a part of their enjoyment and exploration of retelling Dayton’s history. It’s amazing Paul Laurence Dunbar once wrote about an eclipse and we’re taking advantage of that.”

Here are the watch party details:

Wright Dunbar Watch Party

Festivities will kick off at 16 S. Williams St. from 1-4:30 p.m. Activities include NASA livestream in the theater, presentations from NASA SCoPE subject matter experts, an Eclipse Junior Ranger activity, solar eclipse painting, live viewing of total solar eclipse with Unistellar smart telescopes hosted by SETI/Unistellar astronomer Dr. Ian Weaver, and other art and educational activities for children and adults. The event will take place on the plaza and the park information tent will have a LightSound set up for the blind and low vision community.

Wright Memorial Watch Party

This event will be at 2380 Memorial Road, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, from 1-4:30 p.m. Activities include NASA livestream in the theater, an Eclipse Junior Ranger activity, exhibits on the Wright brothers and the history of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The event will take place on the Wright Memorial grounds so be sure to bring a blanket and chairs. Rangers on site will have a LightSound set up for the blind and low vision community.

Huffman Prairie Flying Field Watch Party

This watch party is intended for those that would like to experience safe eclipse viewing without large crowds. The party will take place at the 1905 Replica Hangar site at Huffman Prairie from 1-4:30 p.m. This location is accessed at Gate 16A off Rt. 444, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The event will include free eclipse glasses and an Eclipse Junior Ranger activity. You’re also encouraged to enjoy a hike at Huffman Prairie or explore the field where the Wright brothers discovered practical flight.

More online

Visit nps.gov/daav/planyourvisit/eclipse.htm