December freebies: Free things to do in Dayton and the region

Angel Night Drive Thru: An Evening of Song & Celebration

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4

Location: Calvary Cemetery, 1625 Calvary Dr., Dayton

Description: See the cemetery illuminated, including many of the Angels in the modern, non-Victorian era sections. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned food item in support of the food pantry at St. Vincent de Paul.

WYSO One Small Step Public Listening Event

When: 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 4

Location: The Suzy Bassani Theater of the Dayton Metro Library Main Branch, 215 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: One Small Step by StoryCorps brings together people from different backgrounds for recorded 50-minute conversations focused on connection — not debate.

Visit with Santa at Springboro Performing Arts Center

When: Dec. 5-7; 5-7 p.m. Friday, Noon-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Saturday and Noon-2 p.m. Sunday

Location: Springboro Performing Arts Center, 115 Wright Station Way

Description: Meet Santa, make a craft and enjoy cookies.

Waynesville’s Christmas in the Village

When: Dec. 5-7; 6-9 p.m. Friday Noon-8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Downtown Waynesville

Description: Experience small town holiday charm with strolling characters, photo ops, cookies and cocoa, entertainment and more.

Fairborn Hometown Holiday Festival and Tree Lighting

When: 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5

Location: Downtown Fairborn

Description: Free activities for kids such as craft stations, a Santa letter writing station and an inflatable snow globe can be found at Santa’s Candy Cane Land at Main Street Commons, 103 W. Main St. Activities at a minimal cost include a giant slide, train rides, carousel rides and mechanical reindeer. Santa will have a special gift for each child at the Tree. Fairborn Civic Band will provide holiday tunes.

Kettering Mayor’s Tree Lighting Celebration

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5

Location: Fraze Pavilion, 695 Lincoln Park Blvd., Kettering

Description: Enjoy holiday treats and drinks, caroling music performed by Kettering Children’s Choir and horse-drawn carriage rides. Children may visit Santa and Mrs. Claus as well.

Archbishop Carroll High School Holiday Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6

Location: Archbishop Carroll High School, 4524 Linden Ave., Dayton

Description: More than 80 vendors will participate offering homemade goods, crafts and food. Santa will visit as well.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Eaton Joint Boosters Annual Craft Show & Music Festival

When: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6

Location: Eaton High/Middle Schools, 600 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton

Description: Enjoy more than 75 vendors, crafts, silent auction, bake sale, raffles, concessions and musical performances by students.

Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade & Festival

When: Saturday, Dec. 6. Parades take place at 1 and 7 p.m.

Location: Downtown Lebanon

Description: Festivities include a petting zoo, local vendors, food trucks and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Miamisburg Holiday Celebration and Bazaar

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6

Location: Downtown Miamisburg including Riverfront Park

Description: Enjoy a parade, tree lighting, activities for families, dance performances, crafts and activities for kids, Santa and more.

St. Helen Catholic School Christmas Bazaar

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6

Location: St. Helen Catholic School, 5086, Burkhardt Rd., Riverside

Description: More than 50 vendors will offer a variety of handmade items.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

West Carrollton Holiday Festival

When: 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6

Location: Civic Center, 300 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton

Description: Enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, West Carrollton High School choir and orchestra performances, letters to Santa, ornament-making, a tree-lighting ceremony and complimentary hot cocoa. Santa will also be available for free photos (bring your camera).

Centerville Holiday Skylights

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7

Location: Cornerstone Park, 5210 Cornerstone North Boulevard, Centerville

Description: This dazzling light show features 200 synchronized drones accented with festive imagery, animations and holiday scenes, all choreographed to seasonal music. Enjoy complimentary hot cocoa. Crumbl Cookies will provide 300 free cookies for kids to enjoy. The first 200 kids also will receive an LED holiday light stick.

Creepy Christmas: A Bizarre for the Strange & Unusual

When: 12-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7

Location: The Brightside Music & Event Venue, 905 E. Third St., Dayton

Description: More than 35 artisans and vintage vendors will offer handcrafted curiosities, mystical wares, gothic décor and eerie treasures.

Vandalia Tree Lighting Ceremony and Holiday Market

When: 4-7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 7

Location: Vandalia Recreation Center, 1111 Stonequarry Rd., Vandalia

Description: In addition to the tree lighting ceremony beginning at 7 p.m., the holiday market will feature a variety of vendors. This event also offers refreshments, music, activities, a raffle and a visit from Santa.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

Holly Days at the Arcade

When: 3-8 p.m. Wed. Dec. 10-Fri. Dec. 12

Location: The Dayton Arcade’s entrances at 35 W. Fourth St., 24 W. Third St. and 31 S. Main St.

Description: This fifth annual artisan market features more than 50 vendors who will be spread throughout the Dayton Arcade’s Rotunda, Tank and North Arcade. The Contemporary Dayton will have its CoSHOP available, featuring a rotating selection of items. Local arts groups will also perform holiday songs in the Arcade’s Rotunda and Tank stages. Daily holiday character entertainment from Fairy Godmother Events will delight kids of all ages as well.

Q Theatre: One Night One Voice

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10

Location: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

Description: LGBTQ+ teens and allies are invited to explore identity, creativity and community through the art of personal storytelling. Guided by professional teaching artists, participants will use theatre games and writing prompts to craft stories.

Christmas in the Park and Horse Parade

When: 6-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 13. Horse parade starts at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 190 W. Warren St., Germantown

Description: Visit Santa and Mrs. Claus for a photo opportunity. Complimentary cookies and hot chocolate will be offered.

Dayton Liederkranz-Turner German Club Christkindlmarkt

When: Dec. 13-14; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday

Location: Dayton Liederkranz-Turner, 1400 E. Fifth St., Dayton

Description: Enjoy this old-world-style Christmas market featuring vendors offering handcrafted ornaments, beer steins, German collectible items, antiques, unique jewelry, note cards and gifts, paper cutouts and more.

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Home for the Holidays

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17

Location: Centerville High School Performing Arts Center, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Description: Centerville Community Chorus celebrates its 30th anniversary with a concert featuring timeless holiday songs.

Sounds of the Season

When: 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 21

Location: Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd., Trotwood

Description: Summit Church Choir presents annual holiday concert featuring traditional carols and gospel songs.

Rike’s Holiday Windows

When: Through Sunday, Dec. 30. Windows are generally available for viewing from 6 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. However, the windows will be available for viewing from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 11. The windows will also be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Location: Wintergarden of the Schuster Center, 1 W. Second St., Dayton

Description: These beloved windows have been displayed in the Wintergarden for more than 20 years. Featuring animated elves, animals and other figures, the windows have been a holiday tradition for Dayton families since the elves first appeared in the windows of Rike’s Department Store in the 1940s.

Christmas Eve Luminaries

When: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31

Location: David’s Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Rd., Dayton

Description: This drive-through event features more than 4,600 luminaries which will be placed along the cemetery roadways.