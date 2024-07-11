BreakingNews
‘A tragic accident’: 3-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Greene County

Destination Dayton offers chance to win 2 free airline tickets to fly friends or family to Dayton

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Lifestyles
By
15 minutes ago
X

Destination Dayton, formerly the Dayton Convention & Visitors Bureau, is celebrating its new organizational rebranding with a contest offering a chance to win two free airline tickets to fly friends or family to Dayton.

The organization is excited about the opportunity to reintroduce its purpose to the community.

“Because we are in the conventions, travel and hospitality business, we felt it was appropriate to have a bit of fun with our community brand launch,” said Destination Dayton President & CEO Jacquelyn Y. Powell, in a news release. “Destination Dayton is running a series of digital billboards in July and August throughout Montgomery County that visually highlight our new name and logo, and encourage area residents to log onto www.WinDayton.com to enter a contest to win two free airline tickets to fly friends or family members to Dayton to visit.”

ExploreEpiphany Players Drama Ministry goes ‘Into the Woods’

The website will provide more information about Destination Dayton’s role in economic development and how the community to learn how to benefit from the organization’s free offerings interact with the organization to help enhance the economic vitality of the area.

“Our organization has been in existence for over 30 years, and we want to make sure local residents recognize our new name — Destination Dayton — and know who we are and what we do,” Powell added. “We are highlighting Dayton as a great place to visit by giving away two airline tickets to fly the contest winner’s two friends or family members to Dayton, to enjoy all we have to offer.”

ExploreWright State grad Nicole Riegel’s second film, featuring songs by Taylor Swift collaborators, opens Friday

The contest runs through 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, Sept. 29. All entries submitted online at www.WinDayton.com during this time frame (one per person, must be 18 to be eligible, cannot be a Destination Dayton staff member or related to one) are eligible for the random (witnessed) drawing, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 30. One prize will be awarded to the randomly selected winner for two coach class airline tickets to travel from any location in the Continental U.S. to Dayton and back. The prize is nontransferable and there is no cash alternative. Award winner will be contacted on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

For more information, visit daytoncvb.com/windayton.

In Other News
1
Muse Machine’s Summer Institute celebrates Dayton’s funk heritage
2
More than 10,000 expected at this weekend’s Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest...
3
Gem City Comic Con: Family friendly event to draw crowd of collectors...
4
Finding fairies: Aullwood Audubon Center now has ‘Faerie Houses’ to see...
5
Local zine rejuvenates the punk spirit of print

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top