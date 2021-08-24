dayton-daily-news logo
Downtown Coworking Day at RiverScape MetroPark postponed to next month

Downtown Dayton Partnership's Downtown Coworking Day at RiverScape MetroPark has been postponed to Thursday, Sept.
Downtown Dayton Partnership's Downtown Coworking Day at RiverScape MetroPark has been postponed to Thursday, Sept. 9. CONTRIBUTED.

By Ashley Moor
13 minutes ago

Due to high temperatures forecasted for later this week, the Downtown Coworking Day, organized by the Downtown Dayton Partnership and Five Rivers MetroParks, will now take place Thursday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience, but thought it best given how uncomfortable it would have been working outside in this heat,” said Scott Murphy, vice president of economic development for the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

RiverScape MetroPark on 237 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton will be transformed into an outdoor coworking space with tables, chairs, wi-fi, coffee and more. The event was organized as a way for friends and colleagues to connect after a year of virtual meetings and remote interactions. A happy hour will take place at the tail end of the event.

Participants can park at the Water Street Garage at 405 Water St. in Dayton. Validation tickets will be provided at the event’s check-in table.

Those who previously registered for the old date do not need to re-register for the event’s new date. If you cannot attend the event on its new date, you can email Scott Murphy at murphy@downtowndayton.org to inform the organizers that you will not be attending. Registration is still open for those who wish to participate in the Downtown Coworking Day by visiting the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

More information about Downtown Coworking Day can be found by visiting the Downtown Dayton Partnership’s website.

