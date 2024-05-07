Downtown Housing Tour showcases options, amenities this weekend

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Guests are encouraged to begin the tour at information booths that will be located in Courthouse Square, located at 23 N. Main St., or at any of the participating stops on the tour. Brochures with a list of this year’s featured locations, maps, tours, and more information will be available at information booths at the event, on the Downtown Dayton Partnership website, and at select businesses leading up to May 11. The tour will also feature “Resident Experts” prepared to ask any questions about what it’s like to live downtown.

In addition, the Urban Amenities Fair will take place Saturday featuring grocery stores, healthcare providers, arts organizations, museums, recreation, and more. Limited spaces are still available for themed walking tours as well which will provide a closer, guided look at the shopping, architecture, art, brews and even spooky stories of downtown.

“More and more people are choosing to live in downtown Dayton. Downtown’s culture and strong sense of community combined with a unique housing inventory have created record demand,” said Downtown Dayton Partnership President Katie Meyer in a news release. “The Downtown Housing Tour makes it easy for those future residents to see a snapshot of the growing housing options, independent retailers, delicious food and drink options, and wide variety of amenities that downtown has to offer all in one visit.”

Guests are encouraged to park in one of the more than 13,000 parking spaces downtown and walk from location to location. The Greater Dayton RTA will provide free shuttles for tour guests. Link Bike Share bicycles located at several stations will also be available for guests to rent.

More information about tours and registration for remaining tour spots are available at downtowndayton.org.

Downtown Housing Tour is presented by AES Ohio, and sponsored by CenterPoint Energy, altafiber, Dayton.com, Key Ads and the Greater Dayton RTA.