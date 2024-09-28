DRIVER’S SIDE: Enigmatic Corsair on the uptick

On looks, the Corsair has a simple exterior design. It blends in with so many others in this segment and could use a little more boldness. Yet, the simplicity is part of the charm of this SUV, aesthetically. The grille is clean and refined. The vertical Lincoln logo sits near the top of the grille which has a mesh-like surrounding it. The headlights are a little basic and that perhaps above all else, is what detracts from the front end and the overall appearance. The headlights could use more styling.

The Corsair looks bigger than it is with a lanky profile and clean, attractive back end. The rear spoiler is a wonderful finishing touch of elegance.

There are two engine options including a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder or a 2.5-liter hybridized good for 266 horsepower. This is just the right amount of power and the fact that it’s a hybrid keeps it quiet and also makes for better fuel economy. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is the only option with the hybrid, which isn’t ideal. It still has all the quirky behavior of most CVTs but does aid in the fuel efficiency. All-wheel drive (AWD) is standard.

This Corsair is considered a plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) which means it has some gas-free driving range and contributes to the overall EPA rating of 80 MPGe and 33 mpg combined. It has an electric range of 27 miles. While the two electric motors and the extra battery add to the overall weight, which makes it drive heavier, you can forgive that when you have less stops to refuel, especially on a road trip like I took.

Inside, all the creature comforts are present. It had been a while since I had driven a Lincoln and it made me forget just how refined and comfortable this brand is. It’s definitely one of the most under-appreciated luxury brands and the Corsair is one of the more underrated vehicle in this segment when it comes to interior comfort.

The five-passenger Corsair has 38.6 inches of rear legroom and 38.7 inches of rear headroom. It is a nice-sized back seat and offered 60/40 split. Behind the second row the cargo area is 27.6 cubic feet with a maximum cargo volume of 57.6 inches.

From a technology standpoint, the 12.3-inch cluster display is bright and driver focused. The infotainment system is intuitive and the integration with my iPhone was simple. The Sync 4 system is the best version of Ford/Lincoln’s infotainment to date.

My tester also came equipped with BlueCruise, which is Ford’s semi-autonomous driving technology. You can engage it when available set a cruising speed and it will maintain that speed and also maintain steering between the lines. It’s a little difficult to engage and figure out, but once you do it’s not bad and again comes in handy on longer drives on monotonous highway roads.

My tester was the top-of-the-line Grand Touring III with a base price $53,925. My tester had more than $11,000 worth of equipment packages and options including rain-sensing wipers, windshield wiper de-icer, heat/ventilated seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel as well as the aforementioned BlueCruise.

The final price tag was $67,180.

As I pulled into the car show, I saw cars of all makes and models, spanning decades of automotive history. The Corsair isn’t likely to be a classic two decades from now, but it’s certainly a worthy competitor in a crowded segment. Competing for the consumer dollar with so many other luxury brands is hard. Name recognition doesn’t help. But when given a chance, the enigmatic 2024 Lincoln Corsair shows why it’s seeing an upsurge in sales.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring III

Price/As tested price................................................ $53,925/$67,180

Mileage.......................................... 80 mpgE; 33 mpg/combined

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder with two electric motors

Horsepower................................. 266 hp/295 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. CVT

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Louisville, KY