DRIVER’S SIDE: Toyota’s Grand Highlander goes big on Space and Efficiency

For this model year there’s only a couple changes. The most obvious is the Nightshade trim with new black badging overlay. This makes it look quite bold and stand out from other similar SUVs. Other design elements include blackout on the grille, mirrors, door handles, badges and spoiler. Matching matte black alloy wheels complete the look along with black wheel hardware. This version of the Grand Highlander is almost like the Johnny Cash of Grand Highlanders. Decked out all in black and like Johnny Cash, this version is cool and a little mysterious. It’s honestly the best-looking SUV Toyota has made and this trim, at $1,000 more than the Limited trim, seems worth it to get this suave, Johnny Cash persona.

From a performance standpoint the Grand Highlander is smooth and just powerful enough. That’s all due to a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybridized double overhead cam engine. It comes with an electronically controlled continuously variable transmission.

Those who are familiar with my column will expect me to say something bad about the CVT but in this case the transmission works well with smooth shifts. The eCVT lacks some of the annoying quirks of a standard CVT. It’s important to understand that this Grand Highlander is not an SUV you buy for high performance, rather you buy it for space and fuel efficiency.

It delivers that. The thrills don’t come off the line with only 245 horsepower but they do come with fewer trips to the gas pump thanks to an EPA rating of 36 mpg/city and 32 mpg/highway.

It’s rare when I talk about turning radius, but it was particularly noteworthy how good the turning radius was in this Grand Highlander. For an SUV this size it was easy to maneuver and park. That has to be noted when considering this SUV. Most vehicles this length are gangly and awkward, especially if there’s a battery/hybrid to contend with, yet the Grand Highlander feels spry and agile.

The braking, with regenerative technology felt a little stiff, but otherwise this is a powertrain that works if your main intent is to avoid high-priced gas costs and still have ample room for your family.

Speaking of the ample interior, Toyota’s aim was to have a sanctuary-level calmness and they achieved that. There’s acoustic glass and sound-deadening materials which make for a quiet ride, especially with the quietness of the hybrid technology.

I mentioned the adult-sized third row and that’s obviously a talking point. There’s 33.5 inches of legroom in that third row. With all seats upright, the storage behind the third row is on the small side. But you can always fold the third row down and then have a cavernous amount of space. This means versatility for most families.

A 12.3‑inch touchscreen anchors the dash, with wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, and seven USB‑C ports.

The entirety of the interior seems to be focused on families. From the aforementioned multitude of USB ports to cupholders for every single row. The Grand Highlander is family-focused and hits the mark big time (dare I say in a grand way).

Base price for the Toyota Grand Highlander Nightshade is $52,610. My tester came with other packages including a panoramic sunroof (which is impressive) along with illuminated door sills, puddle lights and running boards. The final MSRP of my tester was $59,207.

The 2026 Grand Highlander Hybrid is a sensible, upscale, and practical SUV. It’s roomy enough for all the gear, frugal enough at the pump, and equipped well for comfort. Sensible and practical aren’t sexy words, but they nevertheless fit this SUV. Want a little sexiness? Go for the mysterious and suave Nightshade trim.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on X: @driversside.

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Nightshade

Price/As tested price................................................ $52,610/$59,207

Mileage.......................................... 36 mpg/city; 32 mpg/hwy

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter 4-cylinder hybrid

Horsepower................................. 245 hp/300 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. eCVT

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Princeton, Indiana