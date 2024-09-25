FALL ARTS PREVIEW: Dance troupes prepare promising premieres, familiar favorites in 2024-25 season

Credit: Tom Gilliam Credit: Tom Gilliam

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company’s 56th season opens with “Remember the Time,” devoted to the works of Tommie-Waheed Evans (“Home/An Untitled Portrait”) DCDC Touring Director and Senior Artistic Advisor Kevin Ward (“Sets and Chasers”) and Stafford C. Berry. In particular Ward’s piece celebrates Duke Ellington’s groundbreaking radio broadcasts of the 1940s. Looking ahead, the organization will notably salute Women’s History Month with its March presentation of “Power & Presence” featuring premieres by the aforementioned Blayr as well as Winifred Harris of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble. The concert will also include Countess V. Winfrey’s “huMAN/NAture” and a performance by special guests South Chicago Dance Theatre.

Elsewhere: Gem City Ballet’s 33rd season will include fall, winter and spring repertory; Pontecorvo Ballet Studios and South Dayton School of Dance will mount “The Nutcracker”; Arbogast Performing Arts Center will offer the holiday extravaganza “Christmas in the Air”; Clark State Performing Arts Center will host “Dirty Dancing in Concert”; and Dayton Dance Initiative will return for its annual concert in early summer.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Also, area colleges will offer many premieres. Wright State University’s spring concert will showcase a varied program of classical ballet and cutting edge contemporary dance. University of Dayton’s Dance Ensemble will take the stage for “At the Table” and “We Soar: Student Original Arts Repertory.”

Arbogast Performing Arts Center

500 S. Dorset Rd., Troy

937-418-8392 or arbogastpac.com

The Arbogast Performing Arts Center’s goal is “to bring added value to regional schools and the greater Miami Valley area with enhanced programs in performing and visual arts.”

Dec. 15, 2024: “Christmas in the Air”

Clark State Performing Arts Center

Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave., Springfield

937-328-3874 or pac.clarkstate.edu/events

Clark State Performing Arts Center delivers national tours and concerts annually.

March 14, 2025: “Dirty Dancing in Concert”

Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Dayton Ballet

Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton, and Schuster Center, Second and Main Streets, Dayton

937-228-3630 or daytonperformingarts.org

One of the oldest ballet companies in the United States, Dayton Ballet has become known for producing new works as well as traditional ballets. The organization is also the only dance company to establish a fund specifically to create new, full-length 21st century ballets.

Oct. 18-20, 2024: “Coppélia”

Dec. 13-22, 2024: “The Nutcracker”

Feb. 14-16, 2025: “Cinderella”

May 9-11, 2025: “Pointes of View”

Dayton Contemporary Dance Company

Victoria Theatre, 138 N. Main St., Dayton 937-228-3232 or dcdc.org

For more than 50 years, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company has provided artistry rooted in the African-American experience while drawing from diverse, nationally recognized and emerging choreographers.

Oct. 26-27, 2024: “Remember the Time”

March 1-2, 2025: “Power & Presence”

April 26-27, 2025: “Fantastic Forwards”

May 22-23, 2025: “Configurations”

Dayton Dance Initiative

PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton

daytondanceinitiative.com

Completely dancer-driven, Dayton Dance Initiative strives to bring together dancers and the Gem City community through collaboration and creativity.

June/July 2025: Annual Concert

Credit: PAULIO SOVARI Credit: PAULIO SOVARI

Gem City Ballet

Stuart Sebastian Performance Space, 20 Commercial Way, Springboro

937-550-9245 or gemcityballet.org

Founded by Barbara Pontecorvo in 1992, Gem City Ballet, originally known as Ballet de Jeunesse, was conceived to educate young dancers in the joys and rigors of ballet, to make quality ballet performances available to a wide audience, and provide new and experienced choreographers a chance to create new works.

Oct. 18-19, 2024: Fall Repertory

Dec. 15, 2024: In performance with Miami Valley Symphony Orchestra Winter Concert (Dayton Masonic Center)

Feb. 6-7, 2025: Winter Repertory

April 4-5, 2025: Spring Repertory

Pontecorvo Ballet Studios

Stuart Sebastian Performance Space, 20 Commercial Way, Springboro

937-550-9245 or pbstudios.com

Spearheaded by Barbara Pontecorvo, Pontecorvo Ballet Studios trains young dancers to enter the world of professional dance.

Nov. 16-24, 2024: “The Nutcracker”

Late May/Early June 2025: “Swan Lake”

South Dayton School of Dance

101 E. Alex Bell Rd. #130, Centerville

937-435-5052 or southdaytonschoolofdance.com

South Dayton School of Dance specializes in classical ballet, jazz, modern, tap, pre-ballet and other disciplines.

Dec. 7-8, 2024: “The Nutcracker” (Dayton Masonic Center)

University of Dayton

Experimental Theatre, Roger Glass Center for the Arts, 29 Creative Way, Dayton

937-229-2545 or udayton.edu

UD Dance Ensemble continues its annual collaboration with the repertory training ensemble of Dayton Contemporary Dance Company in addition to contributing to an original dance theatre production.

Nov. 14-17, 2024: “At the Table”

March 6-9, 2024: “We Soar: Student Original Arts Repertory”

Wright State University

Creative Arts Center, 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton

937-775-2500 or liberal-arts.wright.edu/fine-and-performing-arts

Wright State will present world premieres by WSU faculty and guest artists.

Apr. 24-27, 2024: Spring Concert

