First Friday in Dayton this week celebrates sweater weather with Festive Fall Edition

Running 5-10 p.m. Oct. 4, the event will take place within downtown Dayton’s DORA area, where those at least 21-years-old can carry their alcoholic beverages between businesses in special DORA-branded cups.

The Yellow Cab Tavern at 700 E. Fourth St. will host a free screening of “Outcry: Alchemists of Rage” at 7 p.m. According to the Center for Independent Documentary, the film “follows Whitney Bradshaw as she photographs women mid-scream in cathartic group sessions where long-silenced stories conjure rage, sorrow and joy.”

There will be an after-party featuring live performances. Doors will open for the event at 6 p.m.

Other restaurants will also be celebrating First Friday. Located at 26 Wyandot St., Warped Wing Brewing Company will have a special Smash Burger Special and First Friday beer release starting at 3 p.m. Corner Kitchen, located at 613 E. Fifth St., will offer select cans of beer for $2 and draft beers in DORA cups for $3. The bar will also serve guests on its patio.

The K12 Gallery and TEJAS will offer still-life study sessions during First Friday at 4 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 and this event for those at least 21-years old. The gallery is located at 341 S. Jefferson St.

The Dayton Society of Artists at 48 High St. will host “Midwest Americana: A FotoFocus Exhibition” from 5-8 p.m. Exhibit partner the Tripod Camera Club will be in attendance and light snacks will be provided.

A full list of events, courtesy of the Downtown Dayton Partnership, can be found at downtowndayton.org.

HOW TO GO

What: First Friday “Festive Fall” edition

When: 5-10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4

Location: Downtown Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org