‘Forensics: The Science of Crime’ one of programs for teens at Washington-Centerville Public Library

The Washington-Centerville Public Library will host programs for teens this month, including one that will have them using clues in crime scenes.
Activities will take place at Woodbourne Library, 6060 Far Hills Ave. and include:
- Tween Time: Chess, 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 4 for grades 4-7. Have you ever wanted to play chess but didn’t know where to start? Or didn’t have someone to play with? Are you a master and want to teach others? Come check out our Tween Chess program. Learn how the pieces are moved and play with others your age. Registration required.
- Forensics: The Science of Crime, 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5 for grades 6-12. Analyze human skull replicas to determine the sex and ethnicity of a fictional victim. Combine clues from the skull with crime scene evidence to determine the identity of a missing person and speculate as to the cause of death. Program facilitated by the Cincinnati Museum Center. Registration required.
- Totally Teen Tuesday: Singo, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9, for grades 6-12. It’s a BINGO remix! Listen as the D.J. plays the songs and mark them off as you hear them. Get five in a row. You win SINGO!
- Curious Critters with David FitzSimmons and the Ohio Wildlife Center, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 13 for all ages. Meet David FitzSimmons, award-winning photographer and writer. At 3 p.m., the ambassadors from the Ohio Wildlife Center will visit with some critters of their own. Registration required.
- Teen Make-It: Cake Pops, 7 p.m. Sept. 18 for grades 6-12. Join us for a cake-pop decorating session where you’ll mix, dip, and design your own delicious creations. Registration required.
- Family Sensory Bottles, 6 p.m. Sept. 19 for the family. Have fun making your very own sensory bottle. We will be adding colorful materials to personalize your own bottles that will help stimulate creative brains.
- Adaptive Adventures: Sensory Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 for the family. Join for an inclusive morning of activities for children and teens with special needs and their families. All ages and abilities are welcome.
- Tween Tinker Lab: 3D Pens, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 for grades 4-7. Use a 3D pens to craft your own characters, mini building models, or anything else you can think of. Registration required.
For more information or to register, go to events.wclibrary.info.
In Other News
1
Front Street’s 60th Anniversary Bash this weekend: Celebrating a hub of...
2
Hispanic Heritage Month happening now: Dayton-area programs open to...
3
Miami County offers free ‘History Pass’ as part of America’s 250th...
4
Don’t fertilize landscape and garden plants — yet
5
Dayton Art Institute’s Oktoberfest returns with beer Steinholding...
About the Author