From studio to summit: Yoga takes root in Dayton’s parks

The longtime yoga instructor recently added the Flow in the Forest & Poses in the Park program to the varied slate of Dayton Hikers events. It will be offered regularly at different local parks.

“I love the idea of combining my two loves – yoga and hiking,” Moore said.

The yoga hikes are a joint effort with Dayton Hikers founder Andy Niekamp.

“The somewhat uneven ground of the woods and grassy areas engage slightly different muscles and challenge your sense of balance in ways that a flat-floor studio can’t,” Niekamp said. “You get to immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and smells of nature, which has a restorative effect on the mind and lowers your stress levels. Yoga in a natural environment also offers a dose of Vitamin D and a sense of freedom that studio walls can’t provide. Plus, there is usually a log or large rock you can climb on to practice your balance.

Each hike begins with warm-up stretching with Moore, followed by a 30 to 40-minute moderately brisk hike led by Niekamp. Once the group arrives in a clearing or open space, Moore leads a 20-minute yoga practice with standing poses – no mats needed.

“It’s very beginner friendly,” she said. “The first time we did it (Flow in the Forest), we had quite a few people who were new to yoga.”

From first timers to longtime yogis like Moore – who has been practicing for more than 25 years and teaches at Thrive Yoga – the benefits are comparable.

“For me, the calming of the mind is so important, it really helps with mind-body awareness and is good for any type of training you do,” she said. “And physically, it helps with flexibility, stretching and strengthening.”

After the practice wraps up, it’s back on the trail for another 30 to 40 minutes of hiking followed by a guided cool down stretch.

Moore is experimenting with a few additions to the new concept including a walking meditation component for the hike and music to accompany the final mindfulness exercise.

The hikes are currently scheduled to be held multiple times a month, weather permitting. For information on this and other local hiking opportunities, visit https://daytonhikers.com/.

FLOW IN THE FOREST, POSES IN THE PARK

Both events include warm up stretches, on-trail yoga and a cool down session at the end.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2

Where: Sweet Arrow Reserve, Sugarcreek Twp.

Details: 4-mile hike

When: 10 a.m. Nov. 6

Where: Hills & Dales MetroPark, Kettering

Details: 3.5-mile hike