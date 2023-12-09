GET ACTIVE: The Beauty Boost promotes fun and fitness

Ellington found The Beauty Boost in Columbus and signed up for a fitness program.

“I was too nervous to go, I thought I was too fat,” she said.

When Ellington finally got up the nerve to attend, she found a supportive community and the confidence to continue her journey — eventually losing more than 100 pounds.

“I used to see exercise as punishment and now I see it as a reward and a celebration,” Ellington said. “Fitness can actually be so much fun.”

Fast forward a few years and Ellington established The Beauty Boost in Dayton, bringing a variety of fitness, wellness and social events to the Miami Valley.

“Our mission is to help women feel empowered, healthy and beautiful,” Ellington said.

The Beauty Boost — in 29 cities from coast to coast — holds a variety of signature events annually as well as social meet-up events. The 2024 calendar includes the Women of Wellness, Fitness Sampler, Workout Mixer, and Taste of Yoga programs among the 24 Dayton-area events. Signature events like the Fitness Sampler and Taste of Yoga include a variety of classes and practices enabling participants to find what works best for them.

“Especially if you’re a yoga newbie, it’s a fun opportunity to check it out,” Ellington said.

The Beauty Boost is all about community, partnering with numerous fitness studios and businesses this year including Exhale Yoga, MVP Dance Fit, SPENGA Dayton, and Indigo Yoga — 70 local businesses in all.

The focus on community extends to the participants as well.

“If you’re an adult woman trying to figure out how to make friends, this is for you,” Ellington said. “It’s about making deep connections and building community.”

Beauty Boost Dayton programs have brought together a wide range of participants from women in their early 20s to those in their 60s and 70s from Springfield to Springboro.

“Every woman is welcome to be part of what we’re doing,” Ellington said. “You may even find your new bestie.”

For more information about The Beauty Boost Dayton visit www.thebeautyboost.net/dayton or The Beauty Boost – Dayton on Facebook.