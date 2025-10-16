Getting back to homemade Halloween costumes: Let the kids help create them

But lately, something seems to be shifting. More and more families are swapping overnight shipping for hot glue guns and getting back to the art of the homemade costume. Maybe it’s the rising prices (those character costumes are no joke), maybe it’s nostalgia, or maybe it’s just that a roll of duct tape and a cardboard box can still spark the kind of creative joy no pre-packaged princess gown ever could.

This year, our daughter announced she wanted to be an angel and not just any angel, but one with “big wings that actually move.” My husband, bless him, spent hours at the kitchen table with her, cutting out cardboard feathers and layering them with white felt and glitter. There was glitter everywhere, in the dog’s fur, on the counter, probably in our dinner that night, but she was in heaven.

When she finally slipped on those homemade wings, she stood a little taller. She wasn’t just wearing a costume, she was wearing something she helped create.

That’s the beauty of DIY costumes. They’re never perfect, the seams may be a little crooked but they’re full of heart. They turn Halloween into something more than a sugar rush; it becomes a family project, a shared memory built from cardboard, creativity, and chaos.

There’s also a quiet lesson tucked inside all that mess that imagination matters more than perfection. That something made with your own hands can be just as special, maybe even more so, than something bought in a bag.

And for families thinking about the planet, the DIY route is a little gentler too. Using old clothes, cardboard, and thrift-store finds means fewer synthetic costumes that end up in landfills come November. Sustainability meets imagination, a rare combo that feels especially right for 2025.

So this Halloween, maybe skip the “add to cart” button and reach for the scissors instead. Let the kids help, even if it takes longer or looks a little rough around the edges. You might end up with feathers on the floor and glitter in your hair, but you’ll also end up with something much better, a little bit of childhood magic that lasts long after the candy is gone.