Godfather’s Pizza on Wilmington Pike to relocate to former KFC in Sugarcreek Twp.

Godfather’s Pizza at 5800 Wilmington Pike in Centerville is closed. The restaurant is relocating to 4458 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

Credit: Natalie Jones

Godfather’s Pizza at 5800 Wilmington Pike in Centerville is closed. The restaurant is relocating to 4458 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. NATALIE JONES/STAFF
FOOD & DINING
By
1 hour ago
X

Godfather’s Pizza has closed its doors on Wilmington Pike with plans to move less than one mile down the road.

The restaurant will soon be located at 4458 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp., according to a Dec. 9 Facebook post.

This is the former space of KFC near Miami Valley Hospital South. KFC closed its doors in September.

The KFC at 4458 Clyo Road in Sugarcreek Twp. near Miami Valley Hospital South is “permanently closed,” according to a sign posted at the restaurant on Sept. 3. NATALIE JONES/STAFF

Credit: Natalie Jones

icon to expand image

Credit: Natalie Jones

With the new location, Godfather’s Pizza will have a much larger dining room and a parking lot dedicated to the restaurant.

Godfather’s Pizza has two other locations in the Dayton region: 4628 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and 291 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

The restaurant’s Facebook page has changed from Godfather’s Pizza Centerville to Godfather’s Pizza Sugar Creek.

For more information and updates, visit godfathers.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@GodfathersPizza.Centerville).

Explore‘We don’t have enough bakers out there today’: Owner of 5 Frenchies Old North Dayton Bakery pursues culinary dream

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com

In Other News
1
Smashburger is ‘permanently closed’ near UD after 15 years
2
Native plants vs. lawns: Why it’s really about balance, and the choice...
3
Snow fun in Dayton: Prepare for the cold weather first
4
Washington Twp. business owner is an immigrant whose family won a...
5
Being forced to slow down during the holidays? It’s teaching this...

About the Author

Follow Natalie Jones on facebookFollow Natalie Jones on twitter

Natalie Jones is an All Media Journalist with Dayton.com focusing on food and dining, pop culture and lifestyle. She is a Wright State University graduate with over seven years of experience in the media field.