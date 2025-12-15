Godfather’s Pizza on Wilmington Pike to relocate to former KFC in Sugarcreek Twp.

This is the former space of KFC near Miami Valley Hospital South. KFC closed its doors in September.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

With the new location, Godfather’s Pizza will have a much larger dining room and a parking lot dedicated to the restaurant.

Godfather’s Pizza has two other locations in the Dayton region: 4628 Brandt Pike in Huber Heights and 291 N. Springboro Pike in Miamisburg.

The restaurant’s Facebook page has changed from Godfather’s Pizza Centerville to Godfather’s Pizza Sugar Creek.

For more information and updates, visit godfathers.com or the restaurant’s Facebook page (@GodfathersPizza.Centerville).

Natalie Jones writes about food and dining in Southwest Ohio with an emphasis on the Dayton region. She may be reached at natalie.jones@coxinc.com.

FOOD & DINING EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Sign up for our free food and dining email newsletter by Reporter Natalie Jones, which hits inboxes on Wednesdays. Visit the website and click “my account.”

DaytonDailyNews.com