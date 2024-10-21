Great Benjamins Circus coming this week to Montgomery County Fairgrounds

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Known for hosting talent from around the world, the event “proudly presents a diverse multicultural performance.”

Each of its 90-minute shows will feature several large scale acts, including the “Wheel of Destiny.” This stunt sees an acrobat perform various tricks on a large rotating tower with a hamster-wheel like feature on the end. Also known as a Space Wheel, the attraction is popular at county fairs and events across the country.

The circus will also feature the famous “Globe of Death,” where motorcyclists ride their bikes inside a giant metal sphere. As the daredevils builds up speed, they get closer to the top of the cage, before looping around it.

There will also be a number of other acrobatic performances, including aerial dancers and jugglers.

There will also be several clowns at the event. While Halloween may be just around the corner, the clowns at the Great Benjamins Circus will only entertain guests, not frighten them.

“Had an absolutely amazing time at the circus today. I loved it as much as the kids. Great performers. What a show. I can’t wait for them to come again,” said spectator K. Morris.

The Great Benjamins Circus will not be using any animals in its acts, only human performers.

Doors will open for each show one hour before the start time, and pre-show activities will be available.

HOW TO GO

What: The Great Benjamins Circus

When: Various times, Oct. 24-27

Location: Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Dayton

More info: Facebook or benjaminscircus.com