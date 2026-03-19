Harry Potter, Chess Fest, ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and other events across Dayton region

Hello, readers! Celebrate the return of spring with a variety of activities around the region this weekend ranging from comedy, podcasts and puppets to chess, antique shows and musical theater.
Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images
Expelliarmus! Downtown Waynesville will transform into a Harry Potter wonderland Saturday with face painters, balloon artists, magicians and themed experiences.
👪 Top Family Things to Do
- World Puppetry Day: The West Carrollton Branch of the Dayton Metro Library celebrates World Puppetry Day Saturday. Kids are invited to use their imagination to craft and design their own puppets. “Silly, colorful, dramatic or anything they imagine,” organizers noted.
- ‘KPOP Demon Hunters’ at Boonshoft: Are you feeling “Golden?” Fresh off its two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature, “KPOP Demon Hunters” will receive the laser show treatment Saturday at the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery.
- Springfield Antique Show and Flea Market: This event returns to the Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday and Sunday with the promise of roughly 200 to 400 vendors.
💖 Top Date Night Picks
- Comedian Becky Robinson in Springfield: Comedian Becky Robinson will bring her “Beasts in Me Tour” to the Clark State Performing Arts Center Friday. “It’s about all the little monsters in us,” Robinson said. “I know I’m not alone.” In addition to her voiceover work on Nickelodeon, Robinson is best known for the Entitled Housewife, a self-absorbed character she created.
- Killers Of ‘Kill Tony’ at Schuster Center: Regulars and fan favorites from “Kill Tony,” one of the most popular live podcasts in the world, will perform Saturday at the Schuster Center. The current lineup, which is subject to change, includes David Lucas, Hans Kim, Martin Phillips and Ahren Belisle.
- ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ in Springboro: Feel-good nostalgia is the main driver of La Comedia Dinner Theatre’s pleasant production of this tuneful musical based on the legendary 1952 film. Breezily staged and choreographed by La Comedia Artistic Director Chris Beiser with fantastic tap choreography by Allison Gabert, the show features standout work from Meredith Fox as Kathy Selden (her tender rendition of “You Are My Lucky Star” is sublime) and Parker Lewis as Cosmo Brown (bringing delightful energy to “Make ‘Em Laugh”). Ben Wambeke (Don Lockwood) notably sings the iconic title song accompanied by 100 gallons of water.
😊 Top 3 for Free
- Chess Fest: Beginners and pros alike are encouraged to try new strategies and meet other chess devotees at this free tournament happening Saturday at the Dayton Metro Library. The tournament, featuring a rated and unrated section, is hosted with support from Dayton Chess Society and the Brethren Chess Club. Limited walk-up registration will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
- Dayton Woman’s Club Early Bird Market: Stop by the club’s beautiful Victorian mansion in Downtown Dayton Friday and Saturday and check out a variety of handcrafted goods from local artisans and merchants. Organizers also note their kitchen will serve housemade meals.
- Salem Church of God Indoor Easter Egg Hunt: Saturday’s festivities will include a bike giveaway, a VT truck game, balloon animals, face painting, food trucks and more. The egg hunt schedule is staggered by age and grade and there will also be a sensory-friendly experience.
***
Moe Harrigan’s Tavern in Kettering was among the many venues across the Dayton area that hosted St. Patrick’s Day celebrations Tuesday, March 17.
In Other News
1
Emerging Artists Series launches with ‘Stay Black and Die,’ film fest...
2
Dealing with brown spots in your lawn, controlling crabgrass and other...
3
Amish Cook: Walking into a new day, a wedding trip filled with memories
4
This week’s 7-day menu planner has recipe for Garlic Herb Roast Pork...
5
Things to do in Dayton this weekend: The Wizarding World of...
About the Author