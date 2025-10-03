Ohio governor attends local dedication of historical marker for ‘Twilight Zone’ creator Rod Serling

The marker sits outside of South Hall where Serling lived while he attended Antioch College in the 1940s.

“The marker that we are placing here today commemorates a man who used television and writing to share his profound understanding of human nature and a strong sense of social justice,” said Jane Fernandes, president of Antioch College. “It is essential that we honor and preserve the history and legacies of people like Rod Serling so that we may have a lasting tribute to not only the impact on the world but also the impact that all Antioch College graduates can have when they put what they have learned here on this campus into action.”

Credit: Bryant Billing Credit: Bryant Billing

Governor Mike DeWine and First Lady Fran DeWine recalled growing up in Yellow Springs in the 1950s and early 1960s alongside a number of young people whose parents had come to Antioch College after World War II and knew Serling. They also grew up watching “The Twilight Zone.”

“Probably not designed by Rod Serling as a kids show but all the kids watched it,” DeWine said. “And we’d all go to school the next day and talk about it.”

Serling was born in Syracuse, N.Y. but DeWine, whose grandparents once hosted Serling in their home, is proud Ohio can claim him because of his achievements.

“We are very proud to claim him as an Ohioan,” he said. “This period of time (showcased) his great creativity — not just on the Antioch College campus but, of course, writing scripts for live radio in Cincinnati and in Dayton."

About Rod Serling

Rodman Edward Serling (1924-1975) was an American author, screenwriter and Emmy Award-winning television producer. He spent formative years in Ohio, where he worked, attended Antioch College, met his wife and returned to teach in later years.

Serling served as the principal writer of “The Twilight Zone,” the landmark 1959-1964 fantasy anthology series. He penned or co-authored 92 of the show’s 156 episodes, specifically “Patterns” and “Requiem for a Heavyweight.” “‘The Twilight Zone’ tackled serious themes such as racism, intolerance, fear, injustice, the danger of unchecked power, nostalgia and empathy, themes that continue to be relevant to audiences today,” said Kim Kiehl, executive director of the Ohioana Library Association. “Serling’s way of telling a story allowed him to address these more controversial issues in ways that were less confrontational for viewers. His themes and stories continue to invite viewers to enter a dimension of timeless truth, deep thought and reflection, even 66 years later.”

He enrolled at Antioch College in 1946 following military service as a paratrooper in World War II. Beginning college as a physical education major, he discovered writing as a way of working through his war experiences, earning a literature degree in 1950. He also contributed short fiction to the campus literary magazine, “The Antiochian.”

He married classmate Carolyn “Carol” Kramer in 1948 and managed the student-run Antioch Broadcasting System, where he wrote and produced award-winning radio dramas. Serling got his first media job at Cincinnati’s WLW radio in 1950. He started selling scripts to national networks while living in Cincinnati, ultimately spending eight years in Ohio. Following the third season of “The Twilight Zone,” he returned to Antioch to teach writing in 1963.

“My dad loved Antioch, particularly the work study program,” said Anne Serling, the author of “As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling,” which won the Killer Nashville Silver Falchion Award for best memoir/biography in 2015. “His decision to confront his war trauma by switching his major to language and literature was likely in no small measure life-saving. As he said in an interview, ‘I had to write it down. Get it off my chest. Out of my gut.’ Thank you for bringing him home again today. Though he would have never been accused for being at a lost for words, this event would have challenged that. Frankly, I think he would’ve been so surprised, so honored and touched, he would have been speechless.”

Historical marker

The Serling historical marker is a joint effort of the Ohioana Library Association, Antioch College, Yellow Springs Film Festival, Anne Serling, and Mark Dawidziak from the Rod Serling Memorial Foundation. The Ohio Historical Marker program is administered by the Ohio History Connection.

“There are now approximately 1,800 historical markers around the state each telling a unique piece of Ohio’s history.” said Christopher Gilchrest, Ohio History Connection trustee. “Historical markers play such an important role in teaching history to not only people in the state but people who are driving through who stop by to look at the markers and learn more about the state of Ohio.”

Serling’s marker will be a testament to his impactful pop culture influence and Antioch College roots.

“It was here that dad was conditioned to explore the horizons of writing that he would later use to menace the public consciousness,” said Jodi Serling in written remarks delivered by Kiehl. “He was so much more than just a talented creative artist and a unique storyteller. He was also a kind and caring gentleman and a loving husband, father and friend.”