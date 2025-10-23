How to see Ohio’s great outdoors while inside

“'Ohio: Wild at Heart,’ from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Academy Award-nominated producers MacGillivray Freeman Films, is the story of Ohio’s great outdoors and successful conservation efforts to restore its natural wonders. As you soar with eagles and watch fireflies light up the night sky, you’ll rediscover the joy and meaning that come from spending time in the natural world‚" the release says.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging folks to see it.

“Bringing Ohio’s great outdoors to the big screen is a great way to showcase why Ohio truly is the Heart of it All,” DeWine said. “We hope Ohioans go to the movies and experience the natural beauty and wonder of our state in a whole new way.”

Highlights include:

the sandstone cliffs of Hocking Hills

shores of Lake Erie

winding pathways of the Buckeye Trail

paddling down the Ohio River

mountain biking in Mohican State Park

dogsledding in Punderson State Park

gazing at fireflies in the night sky of the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System

“Through the film, meet everyday Ohioans restoring the state’s wild spaces — wildlife rehabilitators preparing orphaned bobcats for release, scientists charting the triumphant comeback of bald eagles and volunteers turning once-polluted rivers into destinations for recreation enthusiasts and wild animals," the release said.

HOW TO GO