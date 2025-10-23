How to see Ohio’s great outdoors while inside

As the temperatures decrease throughout Ohio, there’s a chance to see the state’s natural beauty from a warm spot.
“Ohio Wild at Heart” is showing at the Cincinnati Museum Center’s OMNIMAX theater starting Oct. 24 and is a "trailblazing adventure across the state’s stunning parks and waterways, narrated by Ohio legend Archie Griffin," states a release from the museum.
“'Ohio: Wild at Heart,’ from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Academy Award-nominated producers MacGillivray Freeman Films, is the story of Ohio’s great outdoors and successful conservation efforts to restore its natural wonders. As you soar with eagles and watch fireflies light up the night sky, you’ll rediscover the joy and meaning that come from spending time in the natural world‚" the release says.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is encouraging folks to see it.
“Bringing Ohio’s great outdoors to the big screen is a great way to showcase why Ohio truly is the Heart of it All,” DeWine said. “We hope Ohioans go to the movies and experience the natural beauty and wonder of our state in a whole new way.”
Highlights include:
- the sandstone cliffs of Hocking Hills
- shores of Lake Erie
- winding pathways of the Buckeye Trail
- paddling down the Ohio River
- mountain biking in Mohican State Park
- dogsledding in Punderson State Park
- gazing at fireflies in the night sky of the Richard and Lucile Durrell Edge of Appalachia Preserve System
“Through the film, meet everyday Ohioans restoring the state’s wild spaces — wildlife rehabilitators preparing orphaned bobcats for release, scientists charting the triumphant comeback of bald eagles and volunteers turning once-polluted rivers into destinations for recreation enthusiasts and wild animals," the release said.
HOW TO GO
What: “Ohio Wild At Heart”
When: Various showtimes through Nov. 16
Where: Cincinnati Museum Center’s Robert D. Lindner Family OMNIMAX Theater, 1301 Western Ave., Cincinnati
Cost: Tickets are all less than $10 with discounts for seniors and children
Tickets and showtimes: cincymuseum.org/ohio-wild-at-heart
Other: The OMNIMAX is also showing “D-Day: Normandy 1944″ and “Call of the Dolphins”
