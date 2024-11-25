‘I am one of the amazing products of Dayton Public Schools’: Key to city given to poet David Matthews

The event coincided with the induction of Matthews’ new book “Poetry Classics” into Dayton’s downtown Metro Public Library. The book, released earlier this year from Soul Fire Productions, will also be available at the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library.

“Poetry Classics” is Matthews’ fourth book, essentially a greatest hits collection from his previous three publications — “Message,” “Time Brings About a Change” and “the feel of FEELING” — with new poetry sprinkled throughout. His poems are powerful social commentary and observations on the evolution of life.

Matthews doesn’t just read his poems; he reenacts them. He’s a performance artist who uses props, other people and the space he’s in to get his point across. He often repeats vital lines (“I said…”) to ensure that he and the audience are on the same page, that his words have the correct weight.

His poems have more in common with theater than standard poetry readings. One could read “Poetry Classics,” with its black lettering on stark white paper, but the poet’s voice doesn’t fully flourish until it is performed.

At the induction ceremony, Matthews and his daughter, Dr. Lee Matthews-Carter, presented the celebrated poem, “Time Brings About a Change.” There were no cheat notes — just memorization, props and movements. Matthews refused to put a governor on the volume of his voice, despite being in the quiet study area of the library, electing to make his words boom rather than whisper.

“People tell me they’ve seen certain poems done over and over,” Matthews said, “but every time they see me, they get a different feeling. They pick up something that they didn’t pick up before.”

The performance was backdropped by a print of Willis “Bing” Davis’ painting, “Ode to Two Black Dayton Poets” (1980). The painting was dedicated to both David Matthews’ “Time Brings About a Change” and Paul Laurence Dunbar’s “We Wear the Mask,” two poems and poets exploring similar themes nearly a century apart.

In June of 1980, after the release of his second book “Time Brings About a Change,” Matthews received his first key to the city from former Mayor James H. McGee. Matthews’ list of lifetime achievements is myriad, and includes his work as both a poet and a percussionist; every milestone up to now has led to the release of “Poetry Classics.”

But Matthews doesn’t forget where he came from.

“When we leave here tonight,” Matthews said, “I want you to remember that I am one of the products, one of the many amazing products of Dayton Public Schools. We’ve had so many talents come out of Dayton Public Schools, and we don’t recognize that.”

Matthews and his wife Hsanni Scott-Matthews, Executive Producer at Soul Fire Productions, are currently working on a project that will recognize the talents that have spawned from DPS: the Wright Bros., Edwin Moses, Bing Davis, et. al.

“Whenever I read about Dayton Public Schools, I never see anything super positive,” Matthews said. “If you have a positive way that you could put those achievements on the wall, so that every day those kids could walk in there and make them feel like, Okay, if I challenge myself, I, too, can be on this DPS wall. If you’ve got all this talent, all these people doing something, we should know about it.”

After the induction, a reception was held at the Edward A. Dixon Gallery. As the attendees popped champagne and ate cake, Matthews screened “Violence Must Stop”: a poetic commentary, a prophetic warning on the influx of barbaric headlines and protests, through a text-based video with an R&B score.

David Matthews screened the video twice — much like the repetition he uses in his live poetry performances — just in case anyone missed the message.

Contact this contributing writer at branberry100@gmail.com.

More info: “Poetry Classics” is available at the Dayton Metro Public Library, and at davidmatthewsauthorpoetmusician.com.