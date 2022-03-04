IN YOUR PRIME: How active seniors can lower their injury risk

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, physical activity supports daily living activities and independence. That’s a significant benefit for seniors who are worried that age-related physical and mental decline might one day compromise their ability to live independently. The CDC also notes that physical activity lowers the risk for early death, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and certain cancers.

The CDC reports that physical activity is generally safe for fit individuals who are 65 and older and have no existing conditions. Despite that, it’s best for any senior to consult his or her physician prior to beginning a new exercise regimen. Once doctors give seniors the go-ahead to begin a new workout routine, seniors can take the following steps to reduce their risk for injury.