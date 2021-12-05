IN YOUR PRIME: How to conquer gym intimidation

Go in with a plan. When you go to the gym without an exercise plan, it can be easy to wander around without accomplishing much. When you know exactly what equipment you want to use and for what purpose, it’s much easier to jump right in.

Ease your way into changes

If gym intimidation is a barrier for you, don’t let it stop you from working out! “There are always other options,” says Carf. “You can look up at-home Pinterest workouts, find online videos, circuit-train with bodyweight exercises at home. The internet is a great resource in finding more variation with exercise.”

Carf also advises women to find a workout plan that will be sustainable. “Sometimes people will get motivated and vow to run every single day. Well, often, that only lasts two weeks or so and then people experience burnout. Be committed to easing your way into a lifestyle change.”