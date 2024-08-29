Ja’Marr Chase, other Cincinnati stars expected at area sports show this weekend

Event Operator Mike Wilder said since it was a show they were planning to bring back, they were looking for replacement locations, including the convention centers in Northern Kentucky and Sharonville in northern Hamilton County. But Spooky Nook reached out to Wilder, he said.

“We looked at several locations,” Wilder said. “We ultimately landed on Spooky Nook thinking it would be a good fit as it’s a sports facility. It fits their mold.”

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Because of the Duke Energy Center’s renovations, which closed in May and will be shut down for 18 months, there has been a few events canceled, like the 2025 Cincinnati Home and Garden Show and this December’s Reds Fest.

Spooky Nook in Hamilton is the largest indoor sports complex in the country with well over 1.2 million square feet, complete with a convention center and hotel, and was once home to the Champion paper mill. By comparison, Duke Engery Center in Cincinnati is 750,000 square feet.

Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, which bisects North B Street, partially opened 2022 as it gradually began hosting athletic events, though 2023 was its first big year, where it attracted thousands of visitors for several weekends over the summer. It’s done the same thing in 2024.

It also landed the first leg of the 2023 and 2024 Reds Caravan, which travels to various cities from Lexington to Dayton and parts of Indiana and West Virginia in what’s commonly known as Reds Country.

Spooky Nook spokeswoman Mackenzie Bender said they are “committed to being the premier destination for groups of all kinds, from corporate events to team-building retreats and beyond.”

“We believe that by showcasing the vibrant city of Hamilton and offering top-tier facilities, we can play a significant role in continuing to strengthen the local economy,” she said. “Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience that not only meets the needs of our clients but also highlights the rich culture and community spirit that Hamilton has to offer.”

Bender said while they reached out to Wilder’s group offering Spooky Nook as an alternative location during Duke’s renovations, the company’s team reached out to others, too.

“The more we can continue to pull in from the surrounding areas, the more people that get to experience Hamilton,” she said. “We’re hoping this is only the beginning of being the go-to place for events of all kinds.

Right now, the idea is to take the show back to Cincinnati once Duke Energy Center’s renovations are complete, but Wilder said the show could return to Hamilton.

“Ultimately, it comes down to our operational budget,” he said, “so how much we’re spending on the facility and marketing and different things, and a lot of it we’d be able to tell by this weekend’s turnout.”

He’s concerned being far from the Cincinnati limits, though thousands turned out for the Hamilton leg of the Reds Caravan the past two years. Though it will be a closer drive from sports fans from the Dayton area, it would be a longer drive for those attending last year’s event from Northern Kentucky and the Cincinnati regions.

“It is a little bit of a trip from downtown, but if the crowd shows up and supports it, then we’ll look at bringing back,” he said, adding an increase in show sponsorships could help make that decision.

WHAT TO KNOW

WHAT: Cincinnati’s Premier Sportscard & Autograph Show

WHEN: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31

WHERE: Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill, 601 N B St., Hamilton.

EXPECTED APPEARANCES: Jake Fraley, Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Stevenson, Roman Celentano, Kevin Huber, OG Stank, Ken Anderson, Will Benson.