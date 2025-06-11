Juneteenth at Levitt Pavilion is a celebration of legacy of freedom

“This year’s theme centers on the enduring rhythm of resilience and ingenuity of Black people and our heritage and culture,” Leone said in a press statement. “Although Juneteenth has been a federal holiday for three years, it has been celebrated for the past 159 years. It is our joy to shine a light on the dynamic spirit, unwavering strength and boundless creativity of the Black experience.”

Thursday’s family-friendly, multigenerational festivities will incorporate drum and dance performances from Djapo Cultural Arts Institute, a performance from Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, a musical tribute to Angie Stone led by Premium Blend featuring Eldridge “El” Coats, youth tap dancers, sculptures and a commissioned poem by Stivers School for the Arts graduate Maya Epps. Artist and community activist Willis “Bing” Davis will open the commemoration.

Credit: SIERRA LEONE Credit: SIERRA LEONE

‘Shared steps and shared smiles’

The pre-show “Boots on the Ground” tribute, which begins at 5 p.m., will honor culture and heritage through soul southern line dancing.

“Being part of a line dancing movement means I get to witness and contribute to something bigger than myself,” said Robert Smith III who will lead the community in the line dance. “It’s about bringing people together. Strangers become family through shared steps and shared smiles. It’s about the music that lifts spirits and the community that reminds us we’re never dancing alone.”

Credit: SIERRA LEONE Credit: SIERRA LEONE

The line dance will be accompanied by visuals paying tribute to freedom fighters throughout the decades.

“We want to visually pay homage to those who have come before us in Dayton’s history and in national history who fought hard for the freedoms we have,” Leone said. “We want to remember those people who have done the work to ensure the legacy of freedom stands and continues.”

Karen Brame, information services librarian for Dayton Metro Library’s Special Collections/Africana Archives, collaborated with Leone on the visual storytelling component.

“This phrase, (’boots on the ground’), recently popularized as dance, music and style within the Black community, remains as an essential historical and contemporary call for our people to be wisely informed and actively engaged in our own advancement,” Brame said. “As we proudly chant, step and snap our fans in solidarity worldwide, may we continue to honor faith, family and freedom, further fortifying our foundation for our fabulous future.”

‘Love, community and empowerment’

R&B visionary Goapele, whose name means “to move forward” in the South African language Setswana, is the Juneteenth headliner. Born to a South African father who escaped apartheid and an Israeli-Jewish mother from New York, she has been influenced and motivated by diversity and activism since she was a child raised in Oakland, Calif. In addition to notably attending Berklee College of Music, she’s also a humanitarian who advocates for social change, racial justice and women’s rights.

Her 2001 debut is best known for her smooth, soulful anthem “Closer.” Her albums, including “Even Closer,” “Break of Dawn,” and, most recently, “COLOURS,” showcase “her evolution as an artist, exploring themes of healing, self-worth and transformation,” according to Levitt Pavilion Dayton.

Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“The music I do is always a balance of themes around love, community and empowerment,” said Goapele, 47. “And anytime I’m involved with a Juneteenth event, it just feels good because it’s where purpose meets entertainment. There is a bigger picture grounding us coming together collectively, especially in these times when we feel devalued or ignored in the African American community or if it feels like history is being erased or not acknowledged. It’s also important for us to come together and celebrate our accomplishments.”

iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Na_mgTKWsJI?si=4Xe0EkeMCZmxNe9M" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" referrerpolicy="strict-origin-when-cross-origin" allowfullscreen>

She’s also mindful of the sheer accessibility of the event to the greater Dayton community.

“It’s always wonderful to have a free community event because it can be really expensive for community members to go see live music,” Goapele said. “It always feels really good when a show is accessible and free. It always feels good to me when I’m able to go to a city and know anybody that wants to come can come and resources would never be a hindrance.”

Levitt Pavilion Dayton organizers are also pleased to provide free, community-centric programming especially regarding larger-themed events such as Juneteenth.

“Our Juneteenth celebration works so well,” said Lisa Wagner, executive director of Levitt Pavilion Dayton. “We are trying to replicate the model into other important, community-facing projects.”

‘A vibration of love’

Leone considers Goapele a strong headliner due to her unifying message.

“Goapele has a vibration of love,” she said. “She has a vibration of wanting people to come together, using her music to unite. Her music is like a frequency in which you walk away feeling better or poured into. She takes the time to be present with her audience, her voice and her musicians.”

The Charles F. Kettering Foundation is also partnering with Levitt Pavilion Dayton for Juneteenth. Local elected officials and Kettering Foundation Senior Advisor for State and Local Government Valerie Lemmie are expected to speak.

“Dayton stands on the shoulders of giants,” said Leone, who serves as artist-in-residence for the Kettering Foundation, in a press statement. “This June 19, join us at the Levitt Pavilion Dayton as we honor 159 years of work by those who fought for and sustained freedom, liberty, heritage and culture. The commemoration and concert will acknowledge the profound contributions of our predecessors, allies and local champions.”

JUNE 19 EVENTS SCHEDULE

5 p.m . Pre-event programming – Boots on the Ground Heritage and Cultural Line Dance and Storytelling

. Pre-event programming – Boots on the Ground Heritage and Cultural Line Dance and Storytelling 5:30 p.m . DJ Break

. DJ Break 5:50 p.m. Drum call

Drum call 6 p.m. Commemoration and Celebration

Commemoration and Celebration 7:45 p.m. Goapele

Levitt Pavilion Dayton is located at 134 S. Main St. For more information, visit levittdayton.org.