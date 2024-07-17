Kings Island’s annual Grand Carnivale launches this weekend

Mason amusement park Kings Island will again have its Grand Carnivale celebration every day beginning Saturday and running until Aug. 4.
Grand Carnivale includes a parade that marches through the park and has elaborate floats, music and entertainment.
“The internationally themed celebration is our biggest event of the summer due to the live entertainment, special culinary menu, family activities, the nightly Spectacle of Color Parade and Under the Stars fireworks and drones finale,” states a news release from Kings Island.
Grand Carnivale is 5-10 p.m. nightly and is included with park admission.
