Laugh out loud under the stars at this free outdoor comedy show

“It’s a unique venue that you don’t think of first when you think comedy show,” said Jeff Jackson, the Wright-Dunbar Village Neighborhood Association president. “It’s very casual and intimate.”

Oak & Ivy Park, 700 Anderson-Goodrich Ct., has an amphitheater built within it and holds 200 people.

Last month more than 120 people attended a concert in the park by Jared Mahone, a singer and songwriter from Columbus.

Visitors should bring chairs and blankets and can bring snacks and refreshments.

The evening of adult comedy is free but donations are encouraged.