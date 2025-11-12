Marissa Jaret Winokur talks Broadway comeback as ‘Hairspray’ leading ladies reunite in Dayton

Happening Nov. 22 at the Victoria Theatre and nominated for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revue in its 2024 off-Broadway presentation at New World Stages, this 90-minute showcase offers a carefree evening of laughter and reflection centered around tunes from the trio’s careers, which includes 16 Broadway shows. The set list includes songs from such shows as “Hairspray,” “Legally Blonde,” “Wicked,” “Beetlejuice,” “Gypsy” and “Grease.”

“Being in this show is like reclaiming my childhood dreams again which has been so fun,” Winokur said. “Being onstage has made me want to go back and do theater again.”

After winning the aforementioned Tony for her exuberant portrayal of Tracy Turnblad, Winokur extended her career in Los Angeles, advancing to the semifinals of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2008, co-hosting CBS’ “The Talk” from 2010-2011 and winning the first season of CBS’ “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2018 among other TV and film projects. She also became a mom to Zev, now 17.

“I was involved in theater in L.A., especially at the Hollywood Bowl, but I kind of dipped out of the Broadway scene because of where I was and where my family was,” said Winokur, currently shooting a film in Vancouver. “So, for me, coming back to do this show has opened my eyes. Kerry specifically inspires me. She never left theater. She has been in 12 Broadway shows. If she’s still living her dreams with kids and a family, maybe I can do that too!?”

Butler, a mother of two who recently reunited with Winokur in the crowd-pleasing New York City Center production of “Bat Boy: The Musical,” attributes her success to the power of gratitude.

“I love what I do and I think it shows,” Butler said. “For the most part, I’m able to put my ego out of the way and just do the work. Sometimes I’m the lead and sometimes I’m the secondary character or sidekick. I will do Broadway and off-Broadway because I really love forming a family with people and making an audience laugh and feel things. I’m always filled with gratitude that I still have this career and I never take it for granted.”

Looking back on her time as ditzy Penny Pingleton in “Hairspray,” which ran for 2,642 performances from 2002-2009, Butler instinctively knew she was part of something truly special — even in the development process.

“There was electricity in the room,” she said. “The music was incredible. The choreography was incredible. The story was incredible. A lot of famous people wanted to come just to our readings. We would get standing ovations at the readings which doesn’t really happen. And we all became so close and are still really good friends. And to be in a show when you’re that young and everyone is just starting out — you’re bonded forever.”

Bundy, who has released three county music albums and is also the mother of one son, made her Broadway debut in “Hairspray” as bratty Amber Von Tussle. In addition to originating the role of Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde: The Musical,” she most recently returned to Broadway in the 2023 comedy “The Cottage” directed by “Seinfeld” alum Jason Alexander.

Winokur hopes fans of “Hairspray” will particularly support “Mama, I’m A Big Girl Now!” as it inherently conjures feelings of fun nostalgia.

“Every city we go to, someone has a story about the time in their life when they saw ‘Hairspray,’” she said. “I feel like ‘Hairspray’ was the show that influenced people to want to do theater or made people love theater. It’s been really beautiful.”

Butler is motivated by the solidarity shared among the trio, which serves as an encouraging, empowering example on and offstage.

“Our friendship has only grown and we lift each other up and inspire each other,” she said. “We’re doing things we never thought we could do back then. Together, our creativity has flourished. We’re having so much fun celebrating our friendship, our motherhood and the great careers that we all have had. We have a great relationship because we aren’t jealous of each other — we all really support each other and genuinely love each other. It’s a great thing for people to see women lifting each other up instead of tearing each other down.”

