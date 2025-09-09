Learning Tree Farm connects children with nature, soon will host Autumn Fest

The organization specializes in creating fun, educational nature-based field trips and family programming including offering annual family farm passes.

“What probably sets us apart from other places in the region that have animals is that we allow the public, and the students who visit us on field trips, to go right into the pen with the animals,” said Loralynn Kadell, director of farm operations. “They can go into the pen and pet the goats and touch their horns. Or they can go into the chicken pen and try to pick up a chicken. They can also visit the sheep. We offer hands-on learning in a timeless farm setting and we really try to keep kids motivated and active while they’re here.”

The organization’s educational model connects children from “diverse socioeconomic backgrounds with nature to inspire environmental exploration, understanding and stewardship.”

“We need to keep people aware of how important nature is and also how important agriculture is, especially here in Ohio,” Kadell said. “A lot of kids we (see) are inner city or suburban. Many of them have never seen a live farm animal. They’ve seen them in books or on TV but never have seen one up close and personal. So, it gives us an opportunity to connect the fact that their food doesn’t come from a grocery store. It starts on a farm and makes its way through to the grocery store. Also, the animals are live beings and it’s important to take good care of them just like the trees and plants that are here as well.”

Preparing for Autumn Fest

Autumn Fest, Learning Tree Farm’s annual fundraiser, will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20. The event offers pony rides, hayrides, kids crafts, historic and nature-based games and activities, animal interactions, vendors, food trucks and more. Volunteers are needed as well.

“It’s our only fundraiser of the year so we always try to make it as big as we can in order to maximize our effort,” Kadell said. “It’s an opportunity to have the community to see what Learning Tree Farm is all about. It’s a really nice day for everybody whether you’re a toddler or a (senior citizen). The pony rides are always a big hit. It’s also fun to make crafts with our staff educators.”

She said previous fundraising went toward a new chicken coop and the organization recently received a grant to build a new greenhouse. She expects the next big venture to improve the farm will be a redo of its 19th century farmhouse.

“The farmhouse dates back to the 1840s,” Kadell said. “It is in dire need of an overhaul. I think we’re going to start focusing on efforts on getting the funding so we can get the farmhouse back to its former glory.”

She also attributes the longevity of Learning Tree Farm to catering to simple pleasures, especially the relaxation that comes from being in nature.

“It shows us the need in the community for a place like this where people can come out and pretend that it’s your own farm and animals,” Kadell said. “You can also take a hike in the woods or bring a picnic lunch. It’s a great place to tune out and just relax.”

HOW TO GO

What: Autumn Fest Where: Learning Tree Farm, 3376 S. Union Road, Dayton When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 Cost: $10; Free for ages 2 and younger More info: learningtreefarm.org/upcomingevents

