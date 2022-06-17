Lebanon Garden Tour features local private and public gardens

Starting at the Lebanon Train Station, visitors pick up a map, scavenger hunt card and directions to the gardens. Prizes awarded each day in a drawing from those who complete the hunt. The tour benefits the upkeep of the station and surrounding gardens that were built and maintained by the Lebanon Council of Garden Clubs, Inc.

This year alpacas, cattle, chickens, and a donkey named Belle greet people at the farm fence. Native gardening is a passion for these gardeners who live on the 88 acres of their Van Harlingen family farmland. Three generations share their woodland, sun, shade, fairy, herb, and vegetable gardens.