Lebanon Garden Tour features local private and public gardens

Town and country gardens open wide their gates at the 32nd Annual Lebanon Council of Garden Clubs, Inc. Tour from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 25-26. There will be five private and four public gardens open each day, rain or shine.
Starting at the Lebanon Train Station, visitors pick up a map, scavenger hunt card and directions to the gardens. Prizes awarded each day in a drawing from those who complete the hunt. The tour benefits the upkeep of the station and surrounding gardens that were built and maintained by the Lebanon Council of Garden Clubs, Inc.
This year alpacas, cattle, chickens, and a donkey named Belle greet people at the farm fence. Native gardening is a passion for these gardeners who live on the 88 acres of their Van Harlingen family farmland. Three generations share their woodland, sun, shade, fairy, herb, and vegetable gardens.
The property at Locust Grove Farm of Victoria Van Harlingen slopes down to a pond full of ducks and wildlife. George and Debbie Van Harlingen reconstructed a circa 1822 log cabin in their woods. The log cabin with period furnishings will be open during the tour. A 200-year-old White Oak Tree has grown as far wide as it is tall. The two-seater outhouse is now a garden shed for their vegetable terraced gardens.
Matt and Lydia Moeller and their girls Caroline and Natalie share the joys of starting native plants from seeds in the refrigeration. Over 10 types of milkweeds make their land a Monarch butterfly paradise.
A lush garden surrounds the brick home of John and Marlene Schwab. A bird house collection is on display throughout the garden and porch.
Unique combinations of boulders, fountains, trees, and plant materials make Ron Jones’ Garden one of a kind. As a retired vocational teacher and landscaper, he knows how to put things together and answer your questions.
The four public gardens are Cedar City Park, Lebanon Station Gardens, Glendower Historic Mansion and Beedle Cabin all within walking distance of the Lebanon Station.
Tickets are $20 the days of the tour at 198 S. Broadway, Lebanon. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $15 tickets at www.wchsmuseum.org and at the Village Ice Cream Parlor and Restaurant, and the Brickhouse on Broadway Personalized Gifts and Engravery.
For more information, call (513) 932-3430 or email lebanongardentour@gmail.com.