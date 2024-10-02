Lively Jitterbug Smartphone plans now include 1GB of data

Lively is a postpaid wireless carrier that’s owned by Best Buy and provides cell phone service using Verizon Wireless’ network. At Clark.com, we recommend Lively as one of the best cell phone service providers for seniors due to the company’s low-cost plans, easy-to-use Jitterbug phones and senior-specific services.

Lively recently updated the data plans available to customers with a Jitterbug Smartphone. Previously, plans only included unlimited talk and text without any mobile data. To add 1GB of high-speed data, you would have to pay $5/month in addition to your plan price.

Now, customers on any plan will get 1GB of data included each month for no additional cost. Additionally, Lively has added more high-speed data to two other data plans without any price increase.

Here are the new data plans available from Lively on a Jitterbug Smartphone: $0 for 1GB (previously $5); $5 for 5GB (previously 1GB); $10 for 15GB (previously 5GB); $30 for 20GB (no change).

If you use more than your plan’s allowance of mobile data in any billing cycle, you’ll be charged two cents per MB. Previously, Lively charged 10 cents per MB for additional data usage. Customers on the $30 “unlimited” data plan will experience reduced speeds (128kbps) after using 20GB in a single billing cycle.

Lively’s data plans are only available to customers with a Jitterbug Smartphone. Also, the pricing for a data plan does not include the base price for Lively cell phone service. Lively’s plans begin at $19.99/month.

To learn more about Lively’s cell phone service and Jitterbug phones, read my full Lively review on Clark.com. You can also visit the company’s website for additional details.