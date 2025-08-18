Local corn mazes: A guide to where to get lost in the Dayton region

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 2 through Nov. 2

Location: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Road: Yellow Springs

Description: As a part of their fall festivities, Young’s Jersey Dairy in Yellow Springs will feature a maze twisting through nearly 10 acres of corn. Known as Cowvin’s Corny Maze, guests who reach the end are met with a playland offering a number of children’s activities.

Hours: Noon-6 p.m. Thursday, noon-10 p.m. Friday through Saturday and noon-6:30 p.m. Sunday Sept. 5 through Nov. 2

Location: 4881 Germantown Liberty Road, Germantown

Description: Celebrating its 28th anniversary this year, Tom’s Maze is an eight-acre corn maze known for its unique and intricate designs. Tickets also include human foosball, farm animal displays and more.

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 19 through Oct. 26

Location: 5110 Lesourdsville W. Chester Road, Liberty Twp.

Description: This year, the Niederman Family Farm’s corn maze will feature a design based off Paintball Country, the venue’s paintball arena. The farm will also offer a smaller, less difficult children’s corn maze.

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 20 through Oct. 25

Location: 3068 OH 73, Wilmington

Description: Schappacher Farms features a variety of free activities during the fall, including a hay ride and corn maze. Guests also have access to several paid offerings, including the U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and fresh-made cider.

Hours: 5-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 26 through Oct. 26

Location: 3269 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Description: Located at Candlebrook Farms, the Lucas Brother’s Fall Festival offers a six-acre children’s corn maze alongside barrel trains, peddle bikes, play areas and a pick-a-pumpkin patch.

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 100 Union Falls Road, Dayton

Description: Alongside a pumpkin patch, pizzeria and children’s train ride, Pumpkin Valley Farm’s Fall Festival features a five-acre corn maze. Children age two and under are free.

Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday Sept. 27 through Oct. 26

Location: 6760 W. Alexandria Road, Middletown

Description: The Jackson Family Farm, home to pigs, chickens, cows and goats, will host its harvest festival on weekends this fall. The event will feature a corn maze, pumpkin patch and more.

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Friday, noon-10 p.m. Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday Sept. 27 through Nov. 2

Location: 8657 Axe Handle Road, Milford Center

Description: Now entering its 24th season, the MAiZE at Little Darby Creek is an eight-acre corn maze near Marysville. The farm also offers activities such as laser tag, a petting zoo, pedal carts and a haunted trail.

