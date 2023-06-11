MAKE A DIFFERENCE: 100 Men Who Care reach giving milestone

Long-standing member and star recruiter Gary Hunt explains the organization primarily selects small charities that lack resources, including cash and personnel, to achieve their charitable missions. “A small sacrifice by the members of our group makes a big difference to a lot of people in need,” he says.

Kate McEwen, COO of The Foodbank is the most recent recipient. “We are grateful to 100+ Men Who Care, she says. “Their generous donation will positively impact our acquisition and distribution of food throughout the Miami Valley by supporting our retail rescue pick-ups, vehicle maintenance, and fuel costs.

She adds that in a most unexpected and wonderful demonstration of the 100+ Men Who Care mission, member George Malacos, chairman of the board at Miami Industrial Trucks, chose to donate a forklift to The Foodbank after learning that an additional forklift for the nonprofit’s warehouse was needed. “It is this above-and-beyond spirit that makes 100+ Men Who Care such an exceptional organization within our community!”

Interested in joining?

The 100+ Men Who Care group always welcomes new members. The group generally meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday in February, May, August, and November in the offices of McGohan Brabender at 3931 South Dixie Drive. Attendance at meetings is always optional, never required.

Every donated dollar goes directly to the charities thanks to The Dayton Foundation, which helps to collect and distribute all donated funds, and McGohan Brabender that does not charge for the meeting space. The group has no administrative or operating expenses.

If you are a man over the age of 18 and interested in joining the men’s group, contact Joe Lehman via email (preferred) or cell (joseph.r.lehman@gmail.com or 937-760-8095). Dayton women interested in joining a similar organization can find more information at: 100womendayton@gmail.com.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.