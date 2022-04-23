MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Autism Society needs items for families

Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Autism Society 5K Walk/Run/Resource Fair for Autism Acceptance is slated for Saturday, April 30. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed Combined Shape Caption The Dayton Autism Society 5K Walk/Run/Resource Fair for Autism Acceptance is slated for Saturday, April 30. Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

“We are still bouncing back from the pandemic and getting families engaged with our society,” says Redmon. “We’re excited to see more families from our community getting involved and coming out to our events.”

The organization relies on donations from the local community to continue to provide services.

Here’s what they need:

Calming fidget toys

Sensory chew handheld toys that provide sensory stimulation for children with autism, and are made with safe materials, such as non-toxic silicone or fabric.

Water beads

Kinetic sand

Pin art toys that feature steel pins that allow a child to make and look at imprints in the pins.

Play dough

Building blocks/stackable toys/LEGO’s sensory/knobby balls

Holiday-themed craft kits (to use at events)

Gift cards that can be given out to families at the holiday party

Children’s books, including gently used

Weighted Blankets/vests

Noise canceling head phones

Basketballs, footballs, other sports equipment

Event tickets and passes for skating, bowling, movies

Canvases for painting and paint supplies

Donations can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays at the Regional Education Center, 4801 Springfield St., Dayton, 45431. Contact the Dayton Autism Society to arrange for items to be picked up at asadayton@gmail.com.

Monetary donations can be mailed to the Dayton Autism Society at 4801 Springfield St., Dayton, OH 45431 or through a donation link on the website at www.autismsocietyofdayton.org.

OTHER WAYS TO PARTICIPATE

The Dayton Autism Society 5K Walk/Run/Resource Fair for Autism Acceptance is slated from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 30 at the Payne Recreation Center, 3800 Main St., Moraine. If you’d like to register, see www.autismsocietyofdayton.org

For more information you can also contact atasadayton@gmail.com, send a message on Facebook or call (937) 815-4986.

The Autism Society is always in need of volunteers for events and is always looking for companies willing to partner for new outings for the families in a sensory-friendly setting.

MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.

Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.