MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Expressions of Life needs basic supplies

Since 2007, the mission of the grassroots organization Expressions of Life (EOL) has been to feed people healthy food for their bodies and healthy information for their minds.
Founder and executive director LaDawn Turner has been with the organization since its inception and says the group offers a variety of events and programming to assist low-income, underrepresented and marginalized families struggling with socioeconomic challenges. “Our programs offer wrap-around services for the entire family,” she explains. “Most people’s level of service ends once their work day is over. Our service extends past the traditional work day, sometimes late into the night when crisis hits.”
The organization’s vision, she adds, is to liberate the human spirit by harnessing each person’s potential and by meeting them where they are to make a positive impact. “EOL addresses issues of food insecurity, chronic health conditions, and mental health that contribute to economic instability,” she says.
Three programs offered by the group are interconnected and include:
- Whole Wellness Strategies 4 Life, a holistic mental, spiritual, physical and emotional health and wellness initiative
- Seed of Life Community Nutrition, a community feeding program which includes a food pantry and home-delivered meals and food boxes
- Zoe Providence, a STEM-based academic enrichment program. Our programs offer wrap around services for the entire family.
- Currently, a Parent Cafe at the community outreach center is offered from 2-4 p.m. on Sundays.
“In the service industry, there is never a shortage of need,” says Turner. " The shortage is in enough people willing to serve the less fortunate and most vulnerable citizens in our community.”
Here’s what they need for their “Wellness Life Support” Care packages:
- Bleach
- Household cleaning supplies
- Toilet tissue
- Diapers
- Feminine sanitary supplies
- New Socks
- Soap or men’s and women’s body wash
- New thermal underwear (pajamas) – all sizes
- Lotion
New items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. on Sundays at the community outreach center, 160 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406.
The food pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Monetary donations are always appreciated, especially so that meat can be purchased. Donations can be made through PayPal on the website www.eolohio.org or mailed to: Expressions of Life Inc. P.O. Box 17203 Dayton, OH 45417 or at cash app $EOLZP.
Gift cards are also useful; they are given to clients so they can purchase additional items for their homes and families.
For more information: 937-949-8388.
MAKE A DIFFERENCE
Meredith Moss writes about Dayton-area nonprofit organizations and their specific needs. If your group has a wish list it would like to share with our readers, contact Meredith: meredith.moss@coxinc.com.
Please include a daytime phone number and a photo that reflects your group’s mission.
About the Author