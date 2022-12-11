MAKE A DIFFERENCE: Expressions of Life needs basic supplies

Three programs offered by the group are interconnected and include:

Whole Wellness Strategies 4 Life, a holistic mental, spiritual, physical and emotional health and wellness initiative

Seed of Life Community Nutrition, a community feeding program which includes a food pantry and home-delivered meals and food boxes

Zoe Providence, a STEM-based academic enrichment program. Our programs offer wrap around services for the entire family.

Currently, a Parent Cafe at the community outreach center is offered from 2-4 p.m. on Sundays.

“In the service industry, there is never a shortage of need,” says Turner. " The shortage is in enough people willing to serve the less fortunate and most vulnerable citizens in our community.”

Here’s what they need for their “Wellness Life Support” Care packages:

Bleach

Household cleaning supplies

Toilet tissue

Diapers

Feminine sanitary supplies

New Socks

Soap or men’s and women’s body wash

New thermal underwear (pajamas) – all sizes

Lotion

New items can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and 2-4 p.m. on Sundays at the community outreach center, 160 Salem Ave, Dayton, Ohio 45406.

The food pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Monetary donations are always appreciated, especially so that meat can be purchased. Donations can be made through PayPal on the website www.eolohio.org or mailed to: Expressions of Life Inc. P.O. Box 17203 Dayton, OH 45417 or at cash app $EOLZP.

Gift cards are also useful; they are given to clients so they can purchase additional items for their homes and families.

For more information: 937-949-8388.

